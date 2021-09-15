Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 15, 2021

Michigan: The University of Michigan Football Strength and Conditioning Program is currently seeking applicants for (1) PAID internship position for fall 2021. The internship begins October 15 th and will go through January 31 st , with the possibility of extending internship up to one calendar year based upon performance. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in regards to working within a Division I strength and conditioning setting as well as earned recommendation for future career opportunities. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: setting up and breaking down of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities, organizing the nutrition/fueling station, data collection, assisting with GPS Catapult systems, as well as other assigned duties. MINIMUM qualifications: possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, willingness to learn, and an unwavering desire to become a strength and conditioning professional; must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. PREFERRED qualifications: Must have completed or are currently working toward completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science /or a related course of study; possess or be working towards certification through the CSCCa, NSCA, and/or USAW; one year of previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or have previous collegiate athletics experience. Interested candidates must submit a cover letter (one- page maximum), resume (one-page maximum), and three professional references. The cover letter, resume, and references must be submitted in ONE PDF file (in that order). To apply, send one email to Sean Lockwood, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for Football, at seanlock@umich.edu. Subject line should read “University of Michigan Football (S&C) Internship, fall 2021; Last Name, First Name”. Apply immediately.

South Dakota: The University of South Dakota is currently accepting applications for (2) PAID 2022 Internship positions. The (2) accepted interns will have the opportunity to compete for a graduate assistant position with roughly double the stipend as well as tuition assistance. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to work with Football, Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Volleyball, and other Olympic Sports training on-site. This position is responsible for assisting the Coyote Strength & Conditioning staff with the implementation of the Winter/Spring programming, nutrition oversight, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and supervised training of collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion of an undergraduate degree in a human performance related course of study. Additionally, applicants should exhibit a passionate desire to become a head coach in strength & conditioning, a solid work ethic, and a recognizable “team first” attitude. Participation in Collegiate Athletics or the Armed Services is preferred. Additional consideration will be given to those who already hold a recognized certification, previous coaching experience, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Start is Jan ‘22 and continues through the end of the Spring term. We encourage a visit to our Instagram pages @usd_strength and @coach_clete to see if this is a good fit for you. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Clete McLeod at clete.mcleod@usd.edu.