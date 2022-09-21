Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UTSA: The University of Texas at San Antonio Sports Performance Department is actively seeking hard-working, passionate applicants for VOLUNTARY/ NON-MONETARY internship positions working with D1 student-athletes within our institution for the 2023 Winter-Term Starting: January 9th, 2023 Ending: May 31, 2023 Interns will have the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills, techniques, and expertise necessary to be an effective, entry-level strength and conditioning coach or graduate assistant on a collegiate or professional level. Individuals looking to get experience in the field of Sports Nutrition are encouraged to apply as well. The interns will be expected to aid the Sports Performance staff in coaching athletes across various sports at the Division I level. Interns will be expected to participate in an internship curriculum that is meant to prepare candidates for their future endeavors within the field of strength and conditioning. Preferred Requirements: CPR/AED/First Aid certified Plans on working towards a degree in a related field Working towards CSCS, SCCC, USAW, RD Experience/education in Sports Nutrition Must have a passion to pursue strength and conditioning Previous coaching experience is preferred Compensation: This internship is a VOLUNTARY/Non-paying opportunity in the field of Human Performance and/or Sports Nutrition. Completion of internship will provide interns with networking opportunities in the field as well as potential future recommendation for professional advancement and continued mentorship beyond completion of the internship. In order to determine if you’re a correct fit for our program please email a cover letter, resume and references to Dexter Molinaro (Associate Director of Football Performance) Email: dexter.molinaro@utsa.edu.