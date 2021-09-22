Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

University of Louisiana-Lafayette: The University of Louisiana is currently accepting applications for volunteer interns for the Spring Semester of 2022. This position will provide great experience to those looking to get into the strength and conditioning field. Candidates will have the advantage of engaging with elite collegiate athletes and networking with coaches. This internship will prepare candidates to accommodate themselves to the requirements of collegiate strength and conditioning. Daily actions will include but are not limited to assisting the Head & Assistant coaches in conducting the program at an elite level. This includes but not limited to: warm-ups, strength and speed/agility training, conditioning, athlete evaluations, sports science data collection, set up & break down of weight room, and maintenance of the facility. Candidates will learn to coach Olympic and power based movements. Specific responsibilities will be based upon experience and education. Continual education will be made readily available and is encouraged. Preferred qualifications include certifications of USAW or CSCS or working towards those certifications. Candidates must be CPR/AED certified. Must have completed or are working toward completing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited college/university; Candidate characteristics should include punctuality, teamwork, strong work ethic, ability to perform in a demanding environment, and dedication to the betterment of the student athletes. Please submit resumes to James Neighbors Asst. Strength and Conditioning Coach at James.Neighbors@lousisiana.edu.

