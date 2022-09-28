Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Texas Rio Grande Valley: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) has an assistant strength and conditioning coaching position open. This is full-time $37,000 salary with benefits. Apply via this link.

Boston College: Boston College is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 Strength and Conditioning Internship. (Olympic Sports) This is a volunteer, unpaid position and offers Division I experience with 30 varsity sports and training in an educational environment as well as an opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assist the Strength and conditioning staff in the training of the Boston College sports programs; assist with daily administrative, and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every workout; spotting athletes and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. Interns will have the opportunity to advance in the field of strength and conditioning, while fulfilling class credit toward a degree program. REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Possess or be working toward a certification through the CSCCa, NSCA and/or USAW. Have outstanding work ethic and attention to detail. Have a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Please send resume and Cover Letter to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Will Franco, at francow@bc.edu