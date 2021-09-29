Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Olympic Strength & Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for volunteer interns for SPRING 2022. This is an UNPAID internship position with the potential for course credit for individuals currently enrolled in a degree seeking program. Interns at the University of Wisconsin will gain a wide scope of knowledge and experience within multiple facilities, with numerous strength and conditioning coaches and numerous Olympic sports. Interns will be exposed to and gain familiarity with many methods including PRI, FRC, RPR, FMS, and various breath practices, as well as unique training implements use such as maces, kettlebells, Indian Clubs, and assist in the implementation and data accruement of sports science practices including force plates, First Beat, VX Sport, Omegawave, Gym Aware, etc. Interns will also have the opportunity to participate in an educational curriculum, including specific topic research and discussion, and program design. The specifics of the curriculum are dependent on intern facility assignment. The University of Wisconsin Olympic Strength and Conditioning staff members hold NSCA RSCC distinction, as well as CSCCa Approved Mentor standing. Accepted interns will be issued University of Wisconsin Under Armour gear. Daily responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: assisting with the supervision and execution of strength and conditioning related training programs for various sports, providing support for technological services, attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, and education development. The Spring semester internship will start between Monday January 17th and Friday January 21st and will end Friday May 13th, unless otherwise specified by assigned coach. Hours will be determined by facility and team needs, but anticipate early mornings, late nights, and the potential for weekends and holidays. Qualifications: Currently pursuing, or a recent graduate of, an exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, and a strong desire to become a collegiate strength and conditioning coach. Applicants must submit an online internship application, cover letter, resume and three professionally relevant reference list in one PDF document to Billy Breider at wrb@athletics.wisc.edu.

Texas Tech: Texas Tech University Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking 1-2 S&C interns for the Winter and Spring Semester 2021-2022 (January 15th- May 1st). This position provides an opportunity for you grow in the field of strength and conditioning. As a staff we provide multiple years of experience at all levels. You will learn how an entire football program functions and is in sync to get the very best out of their athletes. You will be expected to be professional, accept coaching, and be a strong communicator. We are seeking individuals wanting to gain knowledge and hands on experience in this field. Our goal is to find individuals who want to be involved in the daily operations of a football strength and conditioning program. In turn, our staff will do everything possible to help you continue to work towards your goal of being a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates must be pursing or have completed a Bachelors or Masters in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as have attained, or be working toward a NSCA or CSCCa certification. Previous experience in a strength and conditioning program, internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This is an unpaid position. Those who fit these qualifications, please send your cover letter, resume, and references to Brandon Lee @ B.lee@ttu.edu associate strength and conditioning coach. The application process will remain open until the 2 internship positions are filled.

Duke: Duke Football Sports Performance is looking to fill an UNPAID intern position tentatively for the Spring of 2022, starting the third week of January. The purpose of this internship is to educate future coaches in foundational principles in strength and conditioning, provide hands-on experience in coaching, operating performance technology, and much more. There is no monetary compensation for these positions; however, the positions offer the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program, payment for a certification with a recognized governing body (CSCS, CSCCa, USAW), as well as the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. Preferred qualifications include: actively pursuing or obtained a degree in an Exercise Science related degree, working towards a certification with a recognized governing body, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic lifting and Powerlifting movements. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, in addition to the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Preferred qualifications include: actively pursuing or obtained a degree in an Exercise Science related degree, working towards a certification with a recognized governing body, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic lifting and Powerlifting movements. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, in addition to the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Interested Applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Austin Kaigler, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at austin.kaigler@duke.edu .