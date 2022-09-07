Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kansas: University of Kansas Football Sports Performance is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for WINTER 2023. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program, and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2023 and end at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to Patrick Hampton, Assistant Football Performance Coach, at phampton41@ku.edu.