High School Scoop - Monday January 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bullard Haven Tech (Bridgeport, CT): The head coaching position has been posted, per source.

Bastrop (TX) Marshall (TX) head coach / AD Jake Griedl has stepped down after five years to take the Bastrop job.

Highland Park (TX): Johnny Ringo has announced his retirement.

Sulphur Springs (TX): Port Neces-Groves HS (TX) head caoch Brandon Faircloth will be the new head coach, pending board approval.

Brownsville Lopez (TX): McAllen Rowe (TX) offensvie coordinator Shaun Tarantola has been named the new head coach of the program.

Osbourn (VA): Osbourn HS which is located 30 miles south of Washington DC in Manassas City, VA is seeking 3 qualified Assistants. The positions available are Offensive Coordinator, QB, RB, and OL. There are multiple teaching positions open, and we can discuss this further during the interview process. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Our program is coming off the best season in over 12 years, and we look to continue to build moving forward. If you are interested in potential coaching opportunities, please contact Coach Cortez Whiting at cwhiting@mcpsva.org.

McKinney Boyd (TX): Daniel Foster has been named head coach.

South Cobb (Austell, GA): South Cobb HS is looking for a defensive coordinator experienced in the 3-4 Defense. We are open to all teaching certifications except we have NO PE. If interested, please send a resume to adam.wilson@cobbk12.org.

Evansville North (IN): Evansville North is currently searching for a varsity offensive coach. Preferred experience with quarterbacks or offensive line. Potential teaching positions in English, Math, Special Ed and paid stipend could be available for the right candidate. We are a 5A school with about 1700 students, which is the largest school in Evansville. Please send resume and references to Joey Paridaen at josef.paridaen@evsck12.com if interested.

Branham (San Jose, CA): Branham HS has an immediate need for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator. On-campus jobs will be open at the end of the school year. Interested coaches can send their resumes to Coach Johnson at Branhamfball@gmail.com.

Creekside (Jacksonville, FL): Creekside HS is looking for a Strength & Conditioning Coordinator with the possibility of being our Defensive Coordinator who can coach DL or LB. This job is full time weight room job with multiple football weights classes. Candidates need a PE certificate. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County and starting teacher pay is $45,500. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications, and references to Head Coach Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Dutchtown (GA): Dutchtown HS is currently looking for a OL coach. All certifications will be considered INCLUDING PE. If interested send resume and references to clifford.fedd@henry.k12.ga.us.

Wolcott (CT): Head coach Chris Theriault has resigned and the position has been posted.

Kermit (TX): Nate Gensler has been chosen as head coach / athletic director of the Yellowjacket program.

South Effingham (GA): South Effingham HS is looking for assistant football coaches (DB, RB, and Special Teams Coordinator). Must be certified to teach. All teaching fields but PE will be considered. If interested please send your resume to Nathan Clark at nclark@effingham.k12.ga.us

Imani Christian (PA): LaRoi Johnson is joining the program as head coach.

John I. Leonard (Greenacres, FL): John I. Leonard, a 8A school in Greenacres, FL is looking to hire a Wide Receivers coach, Safeties coach, and a Special Teams coordinator. We are looking for coaches that are high character men and looking to develop the whole athlete both on and off the field. We have a few school monitor positions to fill ASAP and a few potential teaching positions available for next school year. Please email your resume to austin.vanes@palmbeachschools.org if you are interested. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Looking to hire quickly as spring ball starts in April.

St. Augustine (San Diego, CA): St. Augustine HS currently has an opening for Head Football Coach and Teacher.The successful candidate will be responsible for the development of a comprehensive program for varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. Duties will include budgeting, enrollment, weight training support, off-season programs, summer passing leagues, and camps, as well as articulating the philosophy and mission statement of the school to the public. Teaching duties will be assigned based on degrees, experience, and institutional needs. RESUMES SHOULD INCLUDE: Evidence of degrees earned. At least 3 professional letters of recommendation. A description of current duties. Head Coaching experience preferred but not a prerequisite. TIMELINE: Applications will be accepted by email through February 5, 2022. Applicants to be considered for interviews will be notified by February 15, 2022. * Interviews will be scheduled beginning of February 21, 2022 SEND RESUMES: Matt Linville – Director of Athletics at mlinville@sahs.org.

Fort Smith Northside (AR): Defensive coordinator Felix Curry has been elevated to head coach. He takes over for Mike Falleur, who has decided to retire.