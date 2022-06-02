High School Scoop - Thursday June 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pinckney (MI): Pinckney Community HS is looking for high energy, positive role models as Varsity Coaches. Both offensive and defensive positions are needed. Pinckney is moving to division 4, plays in the SEC White Division and has made the playoffs 5 out the previous 6 years. We have numerous teaching and support staff position openings this coming fall including high school math, computer science, high school counselor, middle school math/science, and middle school computer science/social studies to name a few. Interested candidates should visit this website for current openings. Please send resume and interest email to Jason Carpenter (Head Coach) jcarpenter@pinckneypirates.org and to Brian Wardlow (Athletic Director) bwardlow@pinckneypirates.org.

Olympic (NC): Olympic HS football program is looking for offensive and defensive assistant coaches. Possible teaching and support staff opportunities. Contact Head Coach, Brandon Thompson for all inquires at brandonj.thompson@cms.k12.nc.us

West Chicago (IL): West Chicago HS head coaching position has been filled by Adam Chavez, per source.

Lenoir City (TN): Lenoir City HS is looking for assistant coaches at the high school and MS levels. HIgh school DL coach; teaching positions at HS include Alt school, Math, English, French, ELL. Middle school Head Coach and coordinator opportunities. Teaching positions at MS include PE, Social Studies, Science, ELA. Interested candidates please email resumes to Head Coach Gary Dugger gmdugger@lenoircityschools.net. Lenoir City is located in beautiful East TN 25 mins to Universtiy of TN campus and 45 mins to The Smoky Mountains. City school system with competitive salary

Warren (TX): Warren HS in Warren, TX is looking for a Varsity Football Coach (Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator titles available). We are a 3A school located near Beaumont. Starting teacher pay with 0 years experience and no stipends will be at $50,000. Coaching stipends could add quite a bit to the total pay. The teaching field is Social Studies. We will work with out of state candidates who have taught history before, have an out of State certification, or have a degree in social studies. Email AD Austin Smithey at austin.smithey@warrenisd.net for more information!

Wyoming Seminary College Prep (PA): Wyoming Seminary College Prep, Kingston, PA, is seeking excellent candidates for a position in our Athletic Department beginning Summer 2022. The Strength and Conditioning Coach will coordinate weight room scheduling, develop and implement team and individualized programs for all student-athletes and teams, and ensure proper lifting and safety techniques are known and followed by all who use the facility. This is a full time 10 month position and can include housing options and meals. The full description can be found via this link. To apply for the position, send your cover letter and resume to Wyoming Seminary, Attention: Kevin Burke, 201 N. Sprague Avenue, Kingston, PA 18704 or kburke@wyomingseminary.org

Woodville ISD (TX): Woodville ISD in Woodville, Tx is looking for a varsity assistant fb/assistant softball coach. The teaching assignment is in our behavior unit. This consists of helping a small group (4 at this moment) of students complete their work with the hope of getting them back to a traditional classroom setting. We prefer a SPED certification but are willing to work with you if you aren't certified. I The football position is a full time varsity assistant and is flexible to the strengths of the candidate.We are a AAA-I located in East Texas near Beaumont. We are an hour and half NE of Houston. Starting pay for this position will be in the 50K range. Email your resume to ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org.

Structuring Non-Pressure Side Run Fits in a Multiple Fire Zone Pressures: As an 83% blitz team vs 21 and 22 personnel groupings in run heavy situations, the staff at South River High School (MD) has to be very conscious of where it is setting the pressure side vs non-pressure force elements. So, when teams utilize 20 or 11 personnel groupings on early downs, how force is handled to the weakside of the formation (particularly the B gap in Odd Front Spacing) is critical to getting stops and forcing a longer 2nd or 3rd down situation. Head Coach Steve Erxleben created a communication system for force, alley and crease defenders to the non-pressure side, which created multiple ways to force the ball and rely on alley fits and pursuit to “cage the run.” See it here.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking certified History and SPED teachers. Varsity position coaching positions are open including (QB/WR/DB). Second sport candidates with basketball experience should also apply. Starting teaching salary for fully certified candidates with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Sherando (Stephens City, VA): Sherando HS is located just South of Winchester, VA is looking to add one more qualified football coach and teacher. We are a 4A program that has a rich tradition, strong community, and administrative support. We are looking for dedicated coaches to help progress the young talent that is coming through our program. The position will primarily work with our JV team but will have some varsity responsibility. Various teaching opportunities are available within the building and county. Starting teaching salary is 50k with masters. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Jake Smith at smithjac@fcpsk12.net.