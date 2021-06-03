High School Scoop - Thursday June 3, 2021

Central High School (Brooksville, Florida): Central has an opening for a head varsity football coach. There are on campus teaching opportunities available in PE, Science and Math. Must have valid FLDOE certification.

Send resumes to Athletic Director, Al Sorrentino at

sorrentino_a@hcsb.k12.fl.us. Deadline to submit resume is June 18.

QwikCut: A Better Platform at a Better Price! Hundreds of schools have made the switch to QwikCut. Get more storage, get a better price, and save your school serious money.

Bealeton (VA): Liberty High School is looking for assistant football coaches. We are primarily looking for a varsity assistant on the offensive side working with QB’s or WR’s. . We currently have teaching openings in PE, Sped, History and English and anticipate more positions available in multiple subject areas for the next school year. Interested applicants please email resume and cover letter to Head Coach Travis Buzzo at travis.buzzo@fcps1.org.

Trinity Catholic (FL): Offensive Line Coach opening. Potential for an on-campus teaching position (science or religion). Resume can be sent to Head Coach, John Brantley jbrantleyiii@gmail.com Cell: 352-266-5151

Carver Football (NC): Carver, in Winston-Salem, is looking to fill coaching vacancies on both sides of the ball. Openings are WR, DL & DB coach. Looking for coaches that can grow and develop student-athletes. Paid Supplements. No teaching position available. Send all resumes to HFC Wayne Griffin at wgriffin@wsfcs.k12.nc.us

Niles North High School (Skokie,IL): Niles North has two varsity coaching vacancies. We are searching for a Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach. Teaching positions are available in both PE and Special Education. Interested applicants need to apply utilizing the links below. https://www.applitrack.com/d219/onlineapp/JobPostings/view.asp?FromAdmin=true&AppliTrackJobId=3317 Special Education Teacher https://www.applitrack.com/D219/onlineapp/JobPostings/view.asp?FromAdmin=true&AppliTrackJobId=3371 Physical Education https://www.applitrack.com/D219/onlineapp/JobPostings/view.asp?FromAdmin=true&AppliTrackJobId=3367 Please contact Head Football Coach Pat Pistorio patpis@d219.org if you are interested or have any questions.

Woodlake High School (CA): Woodlake, in Central California, is looking for a RB/LB coach. We are a competitive D5 school that plays in the East Sequoia league. Candidates has to be able to teach fundamentals, have Hudl knowledge and be able to hold players to a high standard contact jjohnson@w-usd.org

Gulf Coast High School (FL): Gulf Coast is an 8A program located in Naples, Florida. We have an immediate opening for Offensive Line Coach. We anticipate teaching positions in a variety of subject areas in the fall. We are seeking high quality teachers and coaches who can relate to students with high academics and possess the following qualifications and characteristics: Florida Teaching Certificate, College or High School Coaching Experience, a positive attitude and commitment to developing and maintaining relationships with student athlete’s year round. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to Head Football Coach Todd Nichols at Nichot1@collierschools.com

Skyview High School (Nampa, ID): Skyview HS is looking for a Varsity position coach for either RBs or WRs. We currently have an open teaching position in Physical Science. Email Head Coach David Young at dyoung@nsd131.org if interested.

​Lake City High School (SC): Lake City is in search of a Varsity Wide Receivers Coach. Multiple teaching openings and classified positions are posted on the Florence School District Three Website. If you're interested please contact Coach Baker at rbaker@fsd3.org. ​