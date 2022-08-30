Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 30, 2022

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS has an immediate opening for a WRs or RBs coach. Certification in Elementary PE is available now. Please email resume to dholland@lexington1.net.

Fort Worth Christian (TX): Fort Worth Christian is in need of a varsity football on October 14, we will would like to be home and can assist in travel fees. Please contact Jared Barber at jbarber@fwc.org.


