High School Scoop - Tuesday July 5, 2022

Northwestern (Springfield, OH): Northwestern HS is looking for assistant coaches. Teaching positions are currently available for the following: Intervention Specialist. Interested parties should contact the head coach Nicholas Bandstra immediately and send a resume to bandstran@nwlschools.org

Tampa (FL): Leto HS is looking to add coaches for the 2022 season. We will consider all positions; however, priority will be given to Coaches with experience coaching and coordinating defense. We have multiple teaching opportunities on campus including PE/Hope. Please email HC Ron Perisee (Ronald.perisee@hcps.net) with your coaching and teaching resume, as well as references.

Dr. Krop (Miami, FL): Dr Krop HS, located in Miami, FL is looking for qualified and CERTIFIED Coaches to join our District Championship program in Dade County, Local Coaches Preferred!! We are looking for Assistant Coaches on Offense for Varsity WR, OL or RB best fit with the possibility of Offensive Coordinator for the right candidate. We have In-School Substitute Teacher positions available as well as Security positions (Part Time) with the possibility of full time security and possible teaching positions for CERTIFIED and right candidates. Please email resume to Head Football Coach Tommy Caporale at tcaporale1120@gmail.com.



Trimble Tech (TX): MK Hamilton has been named head coach after previously leading programs at North Dallas (TX), Waverly (TX), Ranger (TX), Wolfe City (TX) and Detroit (TX).

East Coast Prep (MA): East Coast Prep seeks applications to fill two openings for an assistant offensive and assistant defensive coach. These are three-month positions which include housing and all meals beginning August 15 and ending November 23. Salary is $3000 per month ($9,000). Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Send letter of application, resume and references to at abaskerville@ecpfootball.org.