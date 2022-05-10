High School Scoop - Tuesday May 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Athens Christian (GA): Athens Christian School is looking for an offensive line, defensive line and Middle School coaches. Must be able to fill out a statement of faith in Christ. Email Tony.pierce@athenschristianschool.org.

Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, IL): Marian Central Catholic is looking for either a varsity DBs or ILBs coach. This would be a stipend position, and there are openings in Math and English. Any coach who would be hired would need to be able to start coaching by June 13th. For anyone interested, please reach out to head coach Liam Kirwan at liamkirwan57@gmail.com.

Western Albermarle (VA): Western Albemarle HS (VA) has an opening for an assistant football coach. Right now, we have full time teaching positions available in Biology, Fine Arts, Spanish, Special Education and Math. We also have a part time position available in Spanish. We are a 4A school, with an enrollment of 1400 students. The coaching position will be the best fit for our staff. You can apply for the teaching positions by going to the Western Albemarle HS has an opening for an assistant football coach. The coaching position will be a best fit for our staff. You can apply for the teaching positions by going to the Albemarle County Schools employment page. If interested, forward a resume and cover letter to westernfootball5@gmail.com.

Keansburg (NJ): Keansburg HS is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Steady substitute teaching job available as well. Please contact John Bird at jbird@keansburg.k12.nj.us

Fremont (MI): Holton HS (MI) athletic director Jared Hudson has accepted the head coaching job.

Adrian (MI): Adrian HS is looking to hire an assistant coach. Looking for best fit. Anticipated teaching openings for the fall in Math, Social Studies, English and Elementary PE. Interested coaches can contactInterested candidates can email head coach Joel Przygodski at jprzygodski@adrian.k12.mi.us

Grant (MI): Comstock Park (MI) offensive line coach Jason Hill has accepted the head coaching job, sources tell FootballScoop.

Angelo Football Clinic: Join us in person or online June 9th - 11th for the renowned Angelo Football Clinic. The 2022 schedule is loaded with great speakers and talks tailored to helping you become a better ball coach. Link to the 2022 schedule.

Dobson (Mesa, AZ): Dobson HS, which plays in the highest classification in Arizona, is in search of a defensive coordinator for Varsity and Freshman level. Contact Head Coach Bill Godsil at rwgodsil@mpsaz.org.

Alvarado (TX): Matt Stepp reports that Alvarado will name Cleburne (TX) head coach Casey Walraven as their new head coach and athletic director.