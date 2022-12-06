Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Dakota State: The North Dakota State University Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking applicants for one paid internship position working with Olympic Sports for Spring 2023. This position will begin on January 3, and conclude at the end of the school year in May. At the end of the academic year, the paid intern will move into a graduate assistant position with our program. As an intern in our program, you will have the opportunity to join a high functioning, collaborative team of professionals who are committed to helping our athletes achieve their full potential on and off the field. Interns in our program can expect to gain valuable, hands on experience in areas such as program design, exercise instruction, plyometric, speed and agility techniques, conditioning, facility and athlete management. It is our goal to equip our interns with the skills needed to excel as a graduate assistant at the conclusion of their time in our program. All interns will take part in a formal internship curriculum with weekly meetings and assignments. Our staff will take the time to mentor and develop interns within our program. We believe that an educated and well-trained staff will have a powerful and meaningful impact on our student athletes. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field required, CSCS preferred. Must have a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning, possess an excellent work ethic and have the ability to take initiative and be pro-active. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Compensation: $750/month. Academic credit available. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, and names of 3 professional references to: Jason Miller, Director of Athletic Performance – Olympic Sports at jason.s.miller@ndsu.edu.

University of the Pacific: University of the Pacific is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Athlete Performance program for the 2023 Spring semester. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist in all facets of strength training and conditioning sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Athlete Performance staff with the implementation of sport-specific, comprehensive training programs for a wide variety of Division-1 Olympic sport athletes. In addition to day-to-day responsibilities, this internship will include a professional development curriculum. This curriculum includes developing successful coaching qualities such as floor presence, understanding programming concepts, sport-specific strength training & conditioning, utilizing sports science technologies (VALD, PUSH vbt, Polar heart rate monitor and Catapult GPS), and job seeking skills (resume & cover letter writing, interviewing, and professional conduct). The goal of this internship is to prepare the intern coach to potentially move into paid roles with Pacific or any other University or professional organization, a Graduate Assistant position, or any other coaching role desired. Potential candidates must possess a strong desire to become a sports performance coach (collegiate or professional), be proactive, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include: Achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study; Achievement or current pursuit of CSCS or other professional certification. This internship is expected to begin Jan 12th, 2023 for the spring semester with opportunities to continue pending positive evaluation. Interested applicants can send an email with the subject “University of the Pacific Athlete Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach resume and a list of three (3) professional references as one PDF file to Assistant Director of Athlete Performance, Joe Sarcos at jsarcos@pacific.edu.

