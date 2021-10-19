Strength Scoop - Tuesday October 19, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

South Carolina: The University of South Carolina Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring of 2022. We are looking to start the position January 2022; the internship will conclude at the end of the 2022 Spring Semester with the opportunity to stay through the Summer. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance/cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Nate Sedergren at sedergrn@mailbox.sc.edu.

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester College(MN), a NCAA Division III member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference(MIAC), is accepting applications for Sports Performance Interns. The position is unpaid and for the 2022 spring semester. A minimum time commitment of 10-20 hours per week is required. Intern responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assisting the sports performance staff with the design and implementation of strength, speed, and agility programs; Assisting with the supervision of training programs; Daily upkeep and maintenance of equipment; Assisting with daily administrative and maintenance items; · Other duties as assigned by the Head of Sports Performance; Intern qualifications include: Knowledge of exercise & the human body; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include: Senior status or completion of a bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS or USAW certification; CPR/AED certification. Make sure you understand that we are unable to neither compensate you for your time nor help with your lodging. However, you will receive athletic gear, experience coaching/training collegiate athletes, networking opportunities in the strength and conditioning field, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. If interested please email shintz1@macalester.edu with your cover letter, resume and three professional references. Macalester College is committed to the educational benefits of diversity, and urges all interested individuals to apply.

Middle Tennessee State: The Middle Tennessee State University Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently seeking applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Spring Semester of 2022(January 18th, 2022 start date). This position will assist with with all Olympic Sports and Football, and offers an extensive practical and professional experience. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the Strength and Conditioning Staff in all aspects of program administration, data management, facility upkeep, and participation in an internship curriculum. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and have a desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. Applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tessa Grossman via email at tessa.grossman@mtsu.edu.

Saginaw Valley (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State University Strength and Conditioning, an NCAA Division II institution, is seeking two to four full-time professional interns for the Winter 2022 semester. The timeline for the internship is January 3 rd , 2022 -April 30 th , 2022. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the strength and conditioning industry. Coaching opportunities include assisting with all Varsity sports, including football, in developing and administrating all phases of the strength and conditioning program. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to, session set up/breakdown, implementation of all training session, daily and weekly maintenance of the weight room equipment, stocking and maintenance of post-training nutrition station, and administrative duties such as data entry and tracking for various teams. The ideal candidate for this internship must possess a relentless work ethic, a proactive thought process, a desire to excel in the field of strength and conditioning and have a strong strength training background. The individuals will serve as top assistants for select varsity sports as assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Qualifications: Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Individuals must possess or be working towards a CSCS, and additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Chris Winter, Assistant AD for Sports Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at ccwinte1@svsu.edu. These positions will be open until filled.