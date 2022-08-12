The Scoop - Friday August 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Miami: The 'Canes and Mario Cristobal will hit the field with Miami Lights themed unis this fall.

15 Most Important: Coming off a 4-8 season, USC is talking about championships. Lincoln Riley imported tons of skill talent but, in his first year in the system, Josh Henson has to cash the checks everyone else is writing.

New England Patriots: Don't ask him to explain it, but Bill Belichick is conducting his most daring football experiment yet.

Middlebury (D-III - VT): Head coach Bob Ritter plans to step down following this season and will transition to a new role with the school. Details here.

Baylor: Dave Aranda believes that their big turnaround last year taught staff and players "you don't have to be an a-hole to win."

Akron: University of Akron Football is seeking strong candidates interested in the Head Video Coordinator position. UA would like to fill the position as soon as possible. Please send a note of interest, resume and references to: ZipsFootballVideo@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

15 Most Important: Technically speaking, the longest flight in the world goes from Singapore to New York City. In reality, though, the world's longest flight will be from Dublin to Lincoln, Neb., if Mark Whipple's offense doesn't hit immediately.

Kentucky: Kentucky's basketball coach called UK a basketball school... and Mark Stoops didn't like it.

