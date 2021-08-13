The Scoop - Friday August 13, 2021

Stetson (FCS - FL): Trent Wessel, who played quarterback at FAU and Louisiana Tech, has accepted the tight ends job at Stetson.

BYU: Kalani Sitake's program has inked a groundbreaking NIL deal that has the potential to turn into quite the competitive advantage.

One Question: Could one simple question be between you and a bigger, happier roster? I think so...

Vaccine Mandate: New Orleans' new vaccine mandate will apply to Saints and Tulane games, and could be coming to your stadium soon.

15 Most Important: Since 2013, no offensive coordinator averages more yards per play than Mike Yurcich. His QBs have thrown 80 touchdowns against eight picks over the last two seasons. Now he's leading an offensive revival at Penn State.

FIU: Sources tell FootballScoop FIU is hiring JT Hill as director of recruiting & player personnel. More on the planned hire here.

Ole Miss: It's been a good week for Lane Kiffin.