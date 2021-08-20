The Scoop - Friday August 20, 2021

Carnegie Mellon (D-III - PA): CMU head coach Rich Lackner has announced this will be his final season leading the Tartans. "I will be forever grateful to Carnegie Mellon for allowing me the opportunity to lead the Tartan football program for the past 36 years," said Lackner. "It has been a privilege and an honor to do so. Throughout my tenure at the university I was blessed with incredible coaches and amazing young men who were competitive, hard-working, dedicated and loyal. I want to thank the Tartan community for all they have done for me and my family!" Lackner ranks third on the active D-III all-time win list with 226.

Utah: The Utes are looking to hire a graphic designer. This position will oversee all graphic design elements and assist in the forming of creative ideas related to branding and marketing for the Utah Football Recruiting Department. Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, Illustration, or a related area, or equivalency; three years of professional studio experience and a portfolio at the time of the interview; demonstrated effective communication skills; the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines; and a commitment to provide excellent customer service required. The incumbent must be familiar with Macintosh, Aldus Freehand, Adobe Photoshop and Quark XPress software programs. Interested candidates can see the full posting, and how to apply, via this link.

15 Most Important: Rarely, if ever, has a program been so open about hiring coaches based on who they know. No matter where this goes, LSU's attempt to resurrect the Joe Brady offense through Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas will be fascinating.

Kent State: Per source, corners coach CJ Cox has added the role of defensive recruiting coordinator.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers spent $55 million to redesign their football facility, and the result is impressive. Take a tour with WVU AD Shane Lyons.

Washington State: Following the news of a statewide vaccination mandate for all public school employees, Nick Rolovich now says that he will get vaccinated and expects the same from his unvaccinated staff.

D-II & D-III Top 25s: The polls have been released.