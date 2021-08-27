The Scoop - Friday August 27, 2021

ASA Miami (JC - FL): ASA Miami is looking to hire one offensive and one defensive assistant. These positions will also serve as a dorm resident assistant. The salary is between $7,500 - $12,500. No experience is necessary and dorm live-in housing is available and preferred. We are looking for young, hard-working, energetic coaches with an enthusiasm for learning more about the coaching profession. Must be good with Microsoft Word, Excel, Office and Outlook. Must be very familiar with HUDL. Must complete any task assigned by the head coach, Coach Bosier. Please do not hesitate to reach out to him at coachbosier@asa.edu. Please no phone calls, respectively.

Pac-12: The Pac-12 announced yesterday that they do not intend to pursue expansion of the conference.

Big 12: Now that we know the Pac-12 cavalry ain't coming, it's time for the Big 12 to go live up to its name again.

Northern Arizona: Dave Ungerer, who served as on staffs with NAU head coach Chris Ball at both Alabama and Washington State, is on staff as special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

Notre Dame: Brian Kelly touts Marcus Freeman as future head coach, tackles the topic of race in hiring.

LSU: Sources tell FootballScoop LSU analyst Kyle Caskey has accepted a role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nebraska: This Saturday's game at Illinois is the most important of Scott Frost's tenure.

The Old Man's Still Got It: LSU defensive line coach Andre Carter, a former Pro Bowler, pops the pads on during practice.