The Scoop - Friday August 5, 2022

Bethany (NAIA - KS): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Tyrone Carter has resigned at Bethany

Arizona Cardinals: Running backs coach James Saxon has been placed on administrative leave. Saxon was arrested in may and charged with domestic battery in Indiana. Offensive assistant Don Shumpert and chief of staff / offensive assistant Kenny Bell will take on Saxon's responsibilities.

USC: Pete Thamel tweets that Big 12 associate commissioner Ed Stewart is leaving for USC where he will be an executive senior associate athletic director overseeing football. Stewart spent 16 years with the Big 12 and fills the role of Brandon Sosna who left for a position with the Detroit Lions.

15 Most Important: Derek Mason took a pay cut to leave Auburn and push Oklahoma State's No. 5 defense over the hump in pursuit of a Big 12 title. Will it pay off?

Hocking (JC - OH): Hocking College is looking to hire one Assistant Coach to coach a sskilled position on either side of the ball. Each position includes a $4,000 stipend, housing, aand a meal plan. Looking for the best fit.

Please email resumes and references to eggert@hocking.edu

South Florida: Dickinson State (NAIA - ND) special teams coordinator Steven Koch is joining the staff as a special teams analyst, sources tell FootballScoop.

Saint Francis (NAIA - IL): The University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL seeks applicants for a graduate assistant defensive position. This position includes a stipend and classes. No living or meals. This position would start ASAP. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the Head Coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, game week preparation, and position coaching while assisting with practice and meetings. Please send a resume, cover letter, and list of three references to Defensive Coordinator Tom Miller at tmiller@stfrancis.edu.

Georgia: One year and one long-awaited national title later, Kirby Smart's buyout jumped nearly $90 million.

Big Ten: With up to $1.5 billion per year coming their way, the Big Ten has reportedly decided how many ways it wants to split that fortune.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion, is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant working with Defensive Backs. Duties will include coaching a designated position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), special projects by the Defensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position has a paid stipend of $6,000 for the year and covers 9 credits per semester. Reduced housing is available. Please send resumes and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com.

Mel Tucker: Michigan State is now selling officially branded Mel Tucker NFTs. What is an NFT? Let FootballScoop educate you.

Oregon: Dan Lanning's coaching career started with the same aspirations so many have in the profession, but he recently shared how his wife's cancer diagnosis while he was at Memphis changed his entire perspective.

