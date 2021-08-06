The Scoop - Friday August 6, 2021

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): Anthony Ciccone II, who spent last season on the staff at Akron as a defensive graduate assistant, has joined the Slippery Rock staff coaching the defensive backs.

New York Giants: Jason Garret had his own Deion Sanders-type moment yesterday when he didn't like being called his first name by media in attendance, and quickly corrected them.

Urban Meyer: Urban and his staff are tracking winners and losers in every single head-to-head rep...here's why.

Central Missouri (D-II): Donte Colum has joined the staff as a grad assistant.

New York Giants: Camp has been open for about a week in East Rutherford and three players have decided to retire, but Joe Judge is sticking to his old-school approach despite criticism.

15 Most Important: For years now, Miami has been Next Year's Team. With an established QB and a re-tooled defensive staff led by Jess Simpson, next year is this year at The U.

SEC: Dan Mullen says SEC is on the verge of "mega-conference" status.

Hawaii: The state of Hawaii has not played HS football since 2019, and now they're pushing back the start of football season and will require proof of vaccination to participate for coaches and players.