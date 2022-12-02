The Scoop - Friday December 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop director of football operations Scott Wallace is stepping down and is expected to join CSE in Atlanta. Wallace spent five seasons at Temple before coming to Georgia Tech with Geoff Collins.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for a Defensive Backs Coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. The job description is as follows: Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Assistant Coach is responsible for all administrative and organizational aspects of his positional assignment. Preference will be given to those applicants who have experience coaching Defensive Backs and Special Teams. They will directly supervise all student-athletes playing his assigned position. They must operate within the guidelines of an NCAA Division I non- scholarship football program and within the mission of the University and its philosophy of intercollegiate athletics. They will guide and actively encourage student-athletes to succeed academically, acquire a degree and represent the University with the highest integrity. The coach will assist in the development and administration of the defensive game plans and the materials necessary to execute them. The coach is also responsible for the recruitment of student-athletes, adhering to NCAA, Conference and University regulations with regard to recruiting, admission standards and eligibility, monitoring student-athlete academic progress, and assist in the establishment of effective media relations. Bachelor’s Degree required. Interested candidates please send your resume to Brandon Wright at btwright@stetson.edu.

Charlotte: Sources tell FootballScoop Biff Poggi is planning to make Kyle DeVan his new offensive line coach. Deal expected to be complete early next week per sources.

Augustana (D-II - SD): Offensive coordinator James Schrenk is no longer with the program.

Iowa State: Sources tell FootballScoop Matt Campbell is making significant staff changes at Iowa State.

FAU: Tom Herman intends to retain FAU offensive line coach Ed Warinner Pete Thamel has shared.

On the Line: Twenty teams play for conference titles this weekend, but all of them have more on the line than just a trophy. We break down all the stakes here.

Auburn: An update on Hugh Freeze's staff.

North Alabama (FCS): Sources shared with FootballScoop last night that Brent Dearmon was on campus and UNA was seeking to reach an agreement with him to become their next head coach.

Wisconsin Lutheran (D-III): Wisconsin Lutheran College, a NCAA Division III member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has an immediate opening for a defensive GA. Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting a geographical area, film breakdown/editing on HUDL, assisting with social media, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach and Coordinator. Candidate must have a commitment to upholding the faith-based academic and athletic mission of the college (https://www.wlc.edu/about-wlc/index.html). Programs available are Masters of Arts (36 credits) in: High Performance Instruction, Leadership & Innovation, Instructional Technology, Special Education Leadership, or Transition to a New Career in Teaching. The compensation package includes a $17,500 stipend and daily meals. Bachelor’s degree required. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, self motivated and the ability to work independently. Admission into Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Master of Arts in Education graduate program is required, and the selected candidate must pass a background check. Please submit letter of application and resume by email to: Eric Treske - Head Football Coach, Wisconsin Lutheran College, eric.treske@wlc.edu Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled

Liberty: Yesterday we shared that Liberty has dialed their search in on Jamey Chadwell. Last night Pete Thamel shared largely the same.

Southwest Oklahoma State (D-II): SWOSU is seeking applicants for two Defensive Graduate Assistants. This position will include but is not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach, Coordinator and/or position coach. Graduate assistants will receive a monthly stipend of $620 and 9 hours of Graduate classes paid for. Meals and housing are not provided. Applicant must be accepted into a SWOSU graduate program and enrolled for spring 2023 classes. Position is open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to Ruzell.mccoy@swosu.edu. Start Date would be as soon as possible. In the subject line, please put “Defensive GA”.

Texas State: GJ Kinne is expected to be the next head coach at Texas State, sources tell FootballScoop.

Baylor: Dave Aranda is reportedly making some coordinator changes in Waco.

Arizona: The school has announced a contract extension with Jedd Fisch. Details here.

UAB: Trent Dilfer played golf 218 times in 2018. He explained why he gave up retirement for the grind of coaching.

Florida Atlantic: Former Texas and Houston coach Tom Herman has been named head coach.

San Joaquin Delta (JC - CA): San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, CA is seeking applicants for assistant football coaches. Positions available will be Offensive Line, Defensive Line, Linebackers, Receivers, Running backs, and Tight Ends. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching your own position group, recruiting, film breakdown, assisting with football operations, practice organization, and other football related activities assigned by the head coach. Bachelor’s degree with two years’ experience is preferred. These are stipend positions with no housing, meals, or benefits. Possibility for class assignment with a Master’s Degree. Please send letter of interest and resume, along with letters of recommendation to assistant coach Gary Hyman to gary.hyman@deltacollege.edu.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Sources tell FootballScoop Wofford is planning to name Shawn Watson head coach.

Gulf Shores (HS - AL): Mark Hudspeth at Gulf Shores High School is looking for 1 offensive and 1 defensive Intern to work with Offensive Coordinator Kenny Edenfield and Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhoads. Salary is $15,000, no teaching, opportunity for extra benefits and advancement, some meals provided and live at the BEACH! Gulf Shores finished the season 11-2 and advanced to the 3rd round of the 5A playoffs.

Please email resume to Director of Football Operations Jacob Sparkman at jsparkman@gsboe.org

Middlebury (D-III - VT): Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury with touching video after 22-year run.

