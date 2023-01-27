The Scoop - Friday January 27, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Minnesota: Shaq Vann (offensive GA), Keegan O'Hara (offensive analyst) and Dennis Dottin-Carter (senior defensive analyst) have all joined the Gophers staff.

LSU: Per sources, Curtis Finch is the new offensive graduate assistant for the Tigers, and he will work with the tight ends. Finch spent last season on staff at Louisville as an offensive graduate assistant and had followed Scott Satterfield with a role on the Cincinnati staff.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Eastern Kentucky University has two quality control jobs it is seeking to fill in Walt Wells’ program. Both positions come with a salary of $16,000, and candidates will be considered for offense, defense and special teams. Though the positions do not include benefits, there is potential for housing. Interested applicants should send resumes and contact info to garry.mcpeek@eku.edu.

Austin College (D-III - TX): Austin College has hired Simpson College (D-III - IA) George Love as defensive coordinator and Highland CC (JC - KS) offensive coordinator Bradley Oh as offensive coordinator.

Harvard’s Built-Ins to Protect 12 Personnel Counter: For the last several years, Harvard has been one of the premier 12 personnel offenses in the FCS level. The Crimson have continually relied on utilizing their tight ends to be pullers in gap schemes from detached positions. But during his off-season film study, offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy noticed how many defenses will back-gap fit off detached tight end movement. So, he started to build in more grounded tight end pulls in G/Y counter schemes. The reasoning is simple: defenses aren’t alert for rock back with the tight end on the ball and Coach Keegan found it to be a huge advantage. And because he’s a grounded tight end, he’s already in the ideal alignment of being 1x1 off backside Tackle so he doesn’t need to get any depth. See the drill work Coach Keegan uses to teach that tight end to identify and block his assignment.

Rocky Mountain College (NAIA) - has an immediate opening for a Cornerbacks Coach. Salary is $14,400 over 12 months ($1200 a month.) Free housing and meals included. NO BENEFITS or GRAD SCHOOL. This position includes coaching a position on the field, position meetings, and will have a recruiting area. As well as all things that go along with coaching / recruiting / retention / academics / weight room / daily life of student athletes as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach & Defensive Coordinator & or Athletic Director. Looking for a passionate recruiter / great teacher of the Cornerback position. Start Date of 3/1/23. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Send all cover letters, resumes & references to Head Football Coach Chris Stutzriem via email: chris.stutzriem@rocky.edu Please no phone calls.

East Central (D-II - OK): William Christian has accepted a graduate assistant position with East Central working with the tight ends, sources tell FootballScoop. Christian previously spent last fall as the offensive line coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC).

Gardner-Webb (FCS): In his rapid rebuild of GWU football, Tre Lamb has sent six assistants to FBS jobs in two years (3 of them Power-5s). Here's a look at how.

Charlotte: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that HBO has been on campus filming a new documentary with Biff Poggi's program.

St. Scholastica (D-III - MN): St. Scholastica is accepting applicants for their defensive coordinator spot. Interested candidates can see more details and apply via this link.

Conference Carolinas (D-II): Conference Carolinas dipped into Georgia to pick up Shorter University and, with them, re-launched football after a 50-year absence.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have named Frank Reich their new head coach.

New York Jets: The Jets hired two coaches today, including a former NFL head coach as offensive coordinator.

Wayne State (D-II - MI): Wayne State is bringing home a former FCS head coach and NFL assistant to lead the program.

UConn: Jim Mora is reportedly adding a former UConn standout, and FCS assistant to fill an offensive opening on his staff.

Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona State | Auburn | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coastal Carolina | Colorado | FAU | Georgia Tech | Kent State | Liberty | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texas State | Tulsa | UAB | USF | Western Michigan | Wisconsin

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page

Yesterday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.