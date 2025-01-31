The Scoop - Friday January 31, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northwestern: The Wildcats have added a former South Dakota State offensive coordinator to their support staff.

Cincinnati Bengals: Al Golden is bringing a Notre Dame staffer with him to the NFL, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ottawa RedBlacks (CFL): Sources tell FootballScoop Elizabeth City State (D-II - NC) defensive line coach Kai Ellis has accepted the defensive line job. Ellis is the former associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Adams State (D-II - CO) and also has experience working under Steve Sarkisian, Justin Wilcox and Tosh Lupoi while working at Washington.

Western Michigan: Lance Taylor and the Broncos are reportedly raiding Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Chargers to bring a former Notre Dame assistant to Kalamazoo as their new defensive coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys: Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams has his second interview today for the offensive coordinator job and is considered the favorite to land the job, Mike Garafolo shares.

Colorado State: The program has announced the promotion of DFO Colton Bonos to associate AD / chief of staff, while Jared Hinrichs returns to the staff as DFO after working at San Diego State as a football operations specialist and Bria Griffin has been elevated to director of recruiting.

UAB: Senior analyst Danny Mitchell has been elevated to run game coordinator / running backs coach. A Pro Hall of Famer in Europe after leading three different teams to championships, he has previous coaching stops at San Jose State, San Diego, Willamette, and Menlo College.

New York Jets: Aaron Glenn is retaining wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, per Connor Hughes.

Oklahoma: Brent Venables is targeting a Sun Belt coordinator for a defensive staff position in Norman, sources confirm to FootballScoop.

West Georgia (D-II): DJ Hazelray, A Georgia high school coaching veteran who most recently served as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach at Warner Robins HS (GA), has accepted the receivers job on staff.

Kent State: Angel Matute, who spent last season at Purdue as assistant offensive line coach, has been formally announced as the new offensive line coach.

Colorado State: Jay Norvell has announced associate head coach / quarterbacks coach Matt Mumme has been named pass game coordinator and offensive line coach Bill Best as run game coordinator. Also, the program has added Mike Goff as assistant offensive line coach, and James Finley to wide receivers coach. Goff was a volunteer on staff last fall, while Finley was tight ends coach the past three seasons. Additionally, analyst Chase Holbrook has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. The tight ends and director of scouting - offense roles remain unfilled at this time.

Western Michigan: Western Michigan has an immediate opening for Recruiting Operations Coordinator. Interested candidates should email resumes and references to westernmichiganfb@gmail.com.

Ave Maria (NAIA - FL): Ave Maria University (NAIA) – Ave Maria (a Catholic university located near Naples, FL) is accepting applications for Offensive Coordinator. Interested applicants can submit a resume, cover letter and application via this link.

North Carolina: Former NFL fullback Natrone Means, who has been a part of the Tar Heels staff the past four seasons, is expected to be the new running backs coach, per multiple reports.

Houston: Sources tell FootballScoop Willie Fritz has moved quickly to fill a role in his secondary with former Baylor staffer PJ Hall.

Washington State: Sources tell FootballScoop first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers is bringing a veteran coach from a strong FCS program to help on offense, and also has a key off field hire.

NFL: League data shares that concussions were down to their lowest point.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are hiring Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator, per multiple reports. Campanile was linebackers coach for the Packers and previously was selected 2017 FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year for his work at Boston College.

Endicott College (D-III - MA): Endicott College is looking for games in Weeks 1 in 2025 and 2026. We are looking for a home and home for 2025 and 2026 but can be a one year deal if needed. If interested, please email: pmcgonagle@endicott.edu.

New England Patriots: Ben McAdoo, a senior offensive assistant last season and the former head coach of the Giants, is being retained by Mike Vrabel though his role may change, per ESPN.

Bethune Cookman (FCS - FL): Per source, Patrick Brown is returning home to Bethune-Cookman as the new running backs coach / co-special teams coordinator. This past year he coached at Abilene Christian (FCS - TX) as running backs coach / recruiting coordinator after previously serving as wide receivers coach / passing game coordinator Valdosta State (D-II - GA).

Doug Pederson: Multiple teams have inquired about the former Jaguars and Eagles head coach for an offensive coordinator role, Jeremy Fowler shares, adding that it's uncertain if that's something that Pederson is interested in at this point.

Chicago Bears: Birmingham Stallions (USFL) defensive line coach Bill Johnson is joining the staff, per Aaron Wilson. Johnson previously coached in the league with stops with the Saints, Broncos, Rams and Falcons.

Houston Texans: Vikings assistant offensive coordinator / assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinksi interviewed for the offensive coordinator job yesterday, per Adam Schefter.

Northern Iowa (FCS): Todd Stepsis and the Panthers are set to add what is believed to be the youngest GM in Division I football.

UAB: Special teams coordinator John Jones has added responsibilities working with the Blazers defensive ends.

USC: USC and new GM Chad Bowden are dipping into the Big Ten for another major personnel hire sources tell FootballScoop.

East Texas Baptist (D-III): ETBU has named likely the youngest offensive coordinator in all of college football, fresh off earning his Bachelor's degree less than a month ago.

New England Patriots: Colts assistant defensive backs coach, and former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator, Justin Hamilton is being targeted for a role on the defensive staff, per CBS Sports.

Notre Dame: The latest on Notre Dame's pursuit of a new general manager.

ACC: The constitutional crisis that threatened to blow up the conference has been averted for at least the near-term future.

Louisiana Tech: Brian Mayper has been announced as assistant AD / football chief of staff.

Las Vegas Raiders: After six seasons working with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks as linebackers coach, John Glenn is joining his former head coach in Vegas in the same role. He spent last season as assistant special teams coach with the Commanders.

USC: The Trojans are nabbing another staffer from Notre Dame, sources tell FootballScoop.

North Texas: North Texas is looking to hire a recruiting operations coordinator (off-field graduate assistant role). This role will assist our Director of On-Campus Recruiting with the following tasks - planning and executing all recruiting events, data management, administrative support, facilitate campus tours, and student-athlete outreach. The ideal candidate should have experience in recruiting at the intercollegiate level, strong communication skills, ability to provide leadership and direction, and the ability to effectively and creatively manage complex situations. Must be willing to work nights, weekends and holidays. Please send your most updated resume and cover letter to whitney.volentine@unt.edu and ethan.russo@unt.edu.

Detroit: The Lions are hiring former Stanford head coach David Shaw as their passing game coordinator the NFL Network is reporting. Shaw worked with the Broncos this past season on the personnel side of the organization.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is looking for a week #1 (September 4 or 6th) of the 2025 season. Preferably a home game in 2025, with the possibility of a home and home series. If interested please email smcewen@davenport.edu.