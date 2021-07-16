The Scoop - Friday July 16, 2021

Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Per source, offensive coordinator and strength coach Pat McAvoy has resigned and he has accepted a position with a company outside of football.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College Football is seeking a restricted earnings offensive line coach. This position pays $15,000 over a 6-month contract. Please email resume and references to Casey Creehan at perustatecollegefootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Appalachian State: App State Football is looking to hire a Director of Football Video Operations/Technology Support. Interested coaches can visit this link for more information, and to apply.

Guilford (D-III - NC): Guilford College has two defensive assistant openings. We are looking for a corners coach and defensive line coach. Pay is 7,500 with opportunity for housing and meals. Interested candidates should email their resume and references to davisbs@guilford.edu.

Top private high schools: A look at the cost to attend some of the high schools with the top football programs in the country.

West Hills (JC - CA): West Hills College is seeking two restricted earnings coaches on defense (coordinating opportunity available). All applicants must pass background/drug screening prior to employment. Start date is scheduled for August 2nd, please email cover letter, resume and references to justinberna@whccd.edu. No phone calls please.

Colby (D-III - ME): Colby College has an immediate opening for an assistant coach. The ideal candidate will have experience working with the defensive backfield, but Colby is also considering the assistant working for either the offense or the defense in a skills position. The job posting and application can be found via this link.

Ohio: Tim Albin has a new four year deal, and he's bringing Tyler Tettleton back.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): NEO A&M College is looking to hire a full-time Special Teams Coordinator/Dorm Director. This position will coach either Wide Receivers or Running Backs. Overseeing the special teams game planning, team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach will be tied in with this position. This position will live in and oversee the football dormitory. Compensation for this position includes: 20k stipend, room, meals, and benefits. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately.



