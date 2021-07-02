The Scoop - Friday July 2, 2021

Anderson (D-II - SC): The upstart Anderson University program is hiring a name very familiar to the Georgia/South Carolina small college football scene as its first head coach, sources tell FootballScoop. Details here.

Illinois: Illinois is looking for an on-campus recruiting coordinator/assistant to the head coach. View the posting here.

Northeastern State (D-II - OK): Northeastern State University is looking to fill a Graduate Assistant position working with the Running Backs. The GA position will be in charge of coaching their own position, recruiting their own area, assisting in game-planning, and other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and meet the requirements for admission to NSU’s Graduate School. This position will include tuition and a stipend. All interested applicants, please email your resume and references to bowen09@nsuok.edu.

Chicago (D-III): The University of Chicago is looking for a Defensive Intern. This individual will assist a position coach on defense, as well as the Defensive Coordinator. The position is eligible for a seasonal stipend. No benefits or housing. The responsibilities include, but are not limited to: defensive analytics, practice planning, video editing with Hudl, equipment tasks, and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Coach. A Bachelor’s degree is required. Previous coaching or playing experience on defense (DB or LB) will be given preference. A successful background check will be required before work begins on campus. To apply for the position, please submit a cover letter, resume and professional references to Defensive Coordinator, Luke Cutkomp at (lcutkomp@uchicago.edu). NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant. Applicants must be able to get into Graduate School. Compensation is an $8,000 stipend. North Carolina residents are encouraged to apply. Please send transcripts, resume, and cover letter to johnny.cox@uncp.edu.

Wofford (FCS - SC): Wofford has its replacement for longtime OC Wade Lang, sources tell FootballScoop. More here.

Mark Richt: The former Georgia and Miami head coach announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. His statement here.

Urban Meyer: The Jaguars were fined $200,000 related to impermissible contact between players at a June 1st OTA.

Louisville: Eron Hodges is headed to Louisville sources confirm to FootballScoop.

Montana State University-Northern (NAIA – MT): Montana State University-Northern is seeking applicants for two Graduate Assistants for offense (WR’s and RB’s). Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing/coaching on the offensive side of the ball. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, a recruiting area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree is required. Grad School included with a stipend. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach AndrewRolin at andrew.rolin@msun.edu. No phone calls.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to Defensive Line. Experience playing and coaching Defensive Backs preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, practice organization, contest preparation, recruitment weekends, student athlete development, spring and fall football practice, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Rich Renner, Assistant Coach, rich.renner@msutexas.edu.

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking a Director of Football Operations. Operations in Athletics experience preferred. This is a non-coaching intern position. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Garth Heikkinen at gheikk@d.umn.edu . Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

Heisman: With the Supreme Court ruling in place and NIL opening up, Reggie Bush wants answers about his Heisman.

SUNY Maritime (D-III - Bronx, NY): SUNY Maritime College is accepting applications for an Defensive Assistant position, preferably DBs or OLBs. This is a 10 month intern position. Stipend, meal plan, no housing. All interested candidates should send their resume and list of references to Mickey Rehring at football@sunymaritime.edu.

St Ambrose (NAIA – IA): St Ambrose University is seeking applicants for two Offensive GA coaching positions. These individuals will be responsible to coach a position (WRs & RBs), recruit a designated area, and any other responsibilities appointed by the Head Football Coach. Collegiate playing or coaching experience preferred. The position will include a monthly stipend and graduate tuition waiver. Contingent on successful admission to a Graduate School. If interested, please forward a cover letter, resume and references to Head Coach Mike Magistrelli at MagistrelliMichaelj@sau.edu. Start date of August 1, 2021. No phone calls please.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Clay Julen has accepted a grad assistant position working with the offensive line.

Western Connecticut (D-III): Western Connecticut State University is looking to fill the position of a defensive assistant. Bachelor’s degree required. This position will be responsible for coaching a position, have a recruiting territory and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Playing experience at the collegiate level is preferred and coaching experience is a plus. No benefits provided. Please use this link to apply for the position and attach resume / references. No phone calls please.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Source tells FootballScoop Alex Bayer has accepted the tight ends coaching position at Valparaiso University. He was previously the special teams analyst at Wake Forest University. Bayer, a former NFL tight end, has also spent time at Otterbein University.

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking an Intern position on the Offensive side of the football. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Chase Vogler at cvogler@d.umn.edu . Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

Waldorf (NAIA - IA): Waldorf University seeks applicants for a graduate assistant in the football program working on offense or defense, depending on experience. This is an immediate opening. The graduate assistant appointment includes an online graduate tuition waiver over 24 months from hire and a monetary stipend of $1,150 per month 9 months (August through April annually) with meal plan options available. Qualified candidates must have an undergraduate degree and be accepted for admission into the graduate program at Waldorf University or Columbia Southern University. Other Requirements include prior college/high school football experience, dedication to students, and an interest in pursuing a career in coaching. For consideration, all candidates must upload resume, cover letter and contact information for two professional references to https://www.waldorf.edu/about/careers. Review of candidates will begin immediately and will be based on materials submitted through application process.

North American University (TX): North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX is currently seeking for a Graduate Assistant or Stipend coach. Candidate will work with the offensive line. GA position will cover tuition and housing but will have duties as a resident life coordinator at the boys dorm. The graduate assistant coach will report to the head coach, coaching offensive line, developing players, assisting with football operations, recruiting, scouting reports, hudl, and etc. Interested candidates can email resume to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have coached or played the offensive line position. No phone calls please.

NIL: The new era of college sports is now live and plenty of athletes are already cashing in.