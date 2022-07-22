The Scoop - Friday July 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Football Players Unionizing: It's happening. College football players are unionizing and the first chapter is set to come from the Big Ten's footprint.

William Jewell (D-II - MO): William Jewell College has announced a number of staff promotions for this fall. Offensive coordinator Neil Linhart has added assistant head coach title, defensive backs / pass game coordinator Louis Cortes will now serve as defensive coordinator, wide receiver Clarence Anderson has added Pass Game coordinator /Special Teams Coordinator duties, offensive line coach Alex Kastens is now the Recruiting Coordinator, and outside linebackers coach Tim Schroer is now the linebackers coach.

Tennessee: The NCAA's notice of allegations for the Vols under Jeremy Pruitt has finally been released.

Georgia: Kirby Smart is adding a high school assistant coach to his staff in a newly created role.

TCU: Michaela Schumaker, a creative media intern at Texas Tech, has accepted a role as the director of creative media at TCU.

NC State: The ACC Network will be doing an All Access series on Dave Doeren's program, coming in mid-August.

Fort Lewis (D-II - CO): Spencer Brown has joined the staff as defensive coordinator / linebackers coach. Brown previously coached the linebackers at Southern Illinois (FCS).

Tennessee State (FCS): John Lang has joined Eddie George's staff as as a recruiting / operations graduate assistant.

LA Rams: The Rams won their first Super Bowl in LA in LA, and so they built SoFi Stadium into their rings.

Fairmont State (D-II - WV): Former Stetson (FCS - FL) wide receivers coach Brandon Tate is joining the staff as tight ends coach and UTSA director of player personnel David Rosen is expected to come aboard as director of football operations, sources tell FootballScoop.

Maryland: With director of player personnel Will Christopherson leaving for a scouting position with the Chiefs, we hear the search for his replacement remains ongoing.

Merrimack (FCS - MA): Merrimack College has an immediate opening for a Defensive Restricted Earnings Coach. (No benefits or housing) This position will have its own recruiting area and one meal a day. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Send a cover letter, resume, and reference to Bryan Robbat, robbatb@merrimack.edu with subject line Defensive Restricted Earnings. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please no phone calls.

Wartburg College (D-III – IA): Wartburg College is seeking applicants for an Intern Assistant Football Coach (Offensive Skill or Defensive Back). This is a 10-month position earning $15,000 and a limited on-campus meal plan reporting to the head football coach. Responsibilities include leading a position group, position meeting organization, practice and game planning, managing a recruiting territory, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree is required and relevant football/coaching experience is preferred. Interested and qualified candidates can send a cover letter, résumé, and contact information for three references electronically to head coach Chris Winter at christopher.winter@wartburg.edu. Screening will begin immediately in an attempt to fill this position by the week of August 1.

Virginia-lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Equipment Manager for the football program. Responsibilities include certain aspects of the football program such as equipment inventory, maintenance of equipment, equipment for practice and games, etc. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

LaGrange (D-III - GA): LaGrange College is looking to fill a defensive assistant coaching the defensive line. This is a part time position that will pay 15k (No housing, meals, or other benefits provided with this position). The official start date for this position is ASAP! Responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching your own position, recruiting your own territory, possible video and social media coordinator duties, and any other duties as assigned by the head coach. This is a great position for a young coach looking to break into the coaching profession. Please submit a resume and cover letter to ktodd@lagrange.edu. No phone calls please.

University of New Hampshire (FCS): University of New Hampshire has openings for a Defensive Quality Control position and an Assistant Video Coordinator/Personnel Assistant position. These are strictly VOLUNTEER positions; there is NO compensation, housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There are 6 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to Unhwildcatsfb@gmail.com

Bay Area Panthers (IFL): The Bay Area Panthers are seeking a new Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 spring-summer season. The Panthers are looking for a highly qualified and organized individual that has successfully demonstrated their coaching/coordinating expertise within the unique realm of indoor pro football. Specifically, the preferred candidate is an outstanding defensive-minded coach, able to expertly teach every position on defense – especially the defensive secondary. We offer a competitive base salary and benefits package, and the one-season contract will be paid over an 8-month period - November 1st, 2022, through June 30th, 2023. The IFL training camp and regular season will be approximately March 1st – July 15th, 2023, not counting any playoffs and the IFL National Championship Game. Please submit your application to be considered for this outstanding professional position, and include: Cover letter and resume, Letter of recommendation from a coach or front office staff member 3 coaching references you have worked with to Head Coach, Kurt Bryan: kbryan@bayareapanthers.com . We expect to interview the finalists at the IFL National Championship Game weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada during the weekend of August 13th, 2022, at a location to be determined.

Georgia: Kirby Smart's new deal is now official. Details here.

Reggio Emilia (Italy): The Reggio Emilia HOGS are looking for 2 coaches for the upcoming season held from January 2023 until July 2023. We are playing in the IFAF Division 2 in Italy. We would like to offer the position of OC and or DC to 2 highly motivated coaches. It’s very important to have great communication, organizational and interpersonal skills. We are looking for a passionate and competent coaches to support the Head Coach in all areas of the team management. The responsibilities include overseeing all team activities, supervising games and training sessions in a positive team environment and ensure players, facilities and training equipment are adequately prepared.Ultimately, you should be highly organized, an exceptional mentor and dutifully support the Head Coach. If this position interest you contact Martin Ricard by mail at : coachricard33@gmail.com .

Mario Cristobal: When you're rebuilding a program, Cristobal believes there's no such things as "little things."

Alderson Broaddus (Sprint - WV): Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football is seeking a full time LBs or DBs coach (best fit). This coach will have their own recruiting area and will have other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Start date 8/1/22. Compensation is 16,000 with meal plan and option to purchase benefits. 10 month contract that runs August-May. Please email Resume and Reference list to Head Coach Matt Perotti at Perottimm@ab.edu.

Pat Narduzzi: On a local podcast earlier this week, Narduzzi had some critical comments for his former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

