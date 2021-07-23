The Scoop - Friday July 23, 2021

Manchester (D-III - IN): Manchester University Football has a full-time offensive assistant coaching opening. We are looking for a WRs, TEs, or RBs coach. The position pays $21,000 with Full Benefits and meal plan. Applicants can apply using this link.

Colgate (FCS - NY): Per source, Tiffin University (D-II OH) wide receivers coach coach and passing game coordinator Joe Horn will be the next receivers coach at Colgate.

Benedictine (D-III - IL): Benedictine University Football is looking for a part-time coach to work with linebackers. Position will include a small stipend but NO Housing, Meals, or Benefits. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Apply via this link. No phone calls please.

Thiel College (D-III – PA): Thiel College, located in Greenville, PA seeks applicants for intern coach. Primary responsibilities include recruiting an assigned area, assist with game planning, and develop a position group (offense), as well as other duties assigned by the head coach. This is a 12 month position that provides a stipend, meal plan, and housing. Please send a cover letter, resume, and minimum of three professional references to Offensive Coordinator, Rob Trudo rtrudo@thiel.edu

Stetson (FCS - FL): Jake Reed has accepted the offensive line job at Stetson after previously serving as an offensive graduate assistant at Memphis.

Salve Regina (D-III - RI): Salve Regina is looking to hire a full-time defensive backs coach. Interested coaches can apply, and see more information, via this link.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State College Football is seeking a graduate assistant football coach working with wide receivers. Position includes tuition and an $8,500 stipend. Must be admitted to Peru State Graduate School. Please email resume and references to Casey Creehan at perustatecollegefootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Louisiana Tech: Hussam Ouri has joined the program as an offensive graduate assistant working with the offensive line. Ouri previously served as the offensive line coach / strength coach at Shepherd (D-II - PA) nd also worked with the fullbacks and tight ends with the program.

Sacred Heart (FCS - CT): Sacred Heart University is looking for a Video Coordinator/Director of Creative Media. This is a 10 month position and includes a stipend of $1000/mo (no meals or housing). Strong preference will be given to candidates who have experience producing creative content and working with football video software. Responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to, administering video & film exchange operations for practices and games, creating, capturing, and producing various multimedia content consistent with the foundations of the Sacred Heart Football program. Interested applicants please email your resume and references to Mark Clements at clementsm3@sacredheart.edu. No phone calls, please.