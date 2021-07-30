The Scoop - Friday July 30, 2021

Purdue: David Elson, the former Ball State defensive coordinator who spent last season at Marian (NAIA - IN) as the defensive coordinator, has accepted a position on the Purdue staff.

Scoop Exclusive: Inside a veteran coach's plan to build an NCAA D-II program from scratch.

Southwest Minnesota State (D-II): SMSU Football is seeking an offensive graduate assistant coach to work with the wide receivers. This position is responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, run own position meetings, assist with special teams, and have own recruiting area. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach, Cory Sauter at cory.sauter@smsu.edu.

Coach Prime: Amid a time of chaos and desperation in the Big 12, Coach Prime pitches Jackson State as an expansion option.

Marian (NAIA - IN): Tyler Stinn, who is entering his sixth season on the Marian staff, has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Stinn began his collegiate coaching career working with the outside linebackers in 2016 and 2017, and in 2018 was made a full-time assistant. After taking on the full-time role, Stinn switched positions to the defensive line, coaching the unit in both 2018 and 2019 before moving to safeties last season.

North Dakota State: Could NDSU be the next target of FBS expansion? AD Matt Larsen believes the Bison are in prime position for a move.

Lehigh (FCS - PA): Tom Gilmore has completed his offensive staff with the hire of two FBS graduate assistants.

Texas Tech: Hunter Holmes is joining the staff at Texas Tech after previously serving as the director of recruiting at ULM for a few seasons.

ESPN: The network responded to the Big 12's fire and brimstone letter from Wednesday night with something... much more calm.

Marian (NAIA - IN): Jonathan Heck has joined the staff as tight ends coach. He previously served as a graduate assistant at Ottawa University (NAIA - KS).

SEC: The SEC members unanimously offered Texas & Oklahoma membership yesterday.