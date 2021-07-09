The Scoop - Friday July 9, 2021

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is seeking applications for an assistant football coach / Offensive Line. Potential to add Offensive Coordinator duties. The assistant football coach is a 12 month position which reports to the head football coach and deputy director of athletics. The assistant is responsible for the following; Daily implementation of academic monitoring/mentoring, on field position coach, recruiting both on and off campus in accordance with university, HCAC and NCAA policies and procedures, video/academic support for assigned position players, and other duties as assigned. Required qualifications for this position includes; Bachelor’s Degree, minimum of 5 years of experience in collegiate football and minimum of 5 years of Offensive Line coaching. Qualified candidates are encouraged to send a letter of application, resume and the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of three professional references to Head Coach Aaron Krepps at kreppsa@bluffton.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

San Diego (FCS - CA): San Diego is seeking volunteer interns to work with offense and defense. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college football. Past interns have landed GA positions at the FBS level and full-time positions at the college and high school level. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the head coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, operating the scout team, and working with a position coach. Candidates need to be familiar with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio, and DVSport. This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal plan provided. If interested contact Director of Football Operations Cody Tescher at ctescher@sandiego.edu with your resume and references. Looking to have people in place by the start of camp. No phone calls please.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian University is looking to immediately hire a full-time offensive line coach. Must be a man of faith and share the Christian values of the University. Please send resume to kcuknightsfball@outlook.com.

Ottawa (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant or restricted earnings wide receiver coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 3.0 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, a meal plan, as well as a healthy stipend. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Director of Football Operations Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.

Concordia - Chicago (D-III - IL): Lamont Butler, who joined the staff back in June as defensive line coach, has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College has a graduate assistant position available to start this August. Candidates with experience coaching the defensive line are urged to apply via this link. The candidate must be accepted to our MBA program. This position includes a stipend, room & board as well as full tuition.

New Mexico Military (JC): New Mexico Military Institute is seeking applicants for a defensive position coach working with the Linebackers (LBs). This is a seasonal position and will have all the responsibilities, expectations, and hours of a full-time position coach. Position will start in late July and run through the end of our season. Compensation is $9000 plus room and meals. Please send resumes to Chase Kyser at kyser@nmmi.edu. No phone calls, please.

Miles (D-II - AL): Miles College has an opening for offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Please send resume to Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Reggie Ruffin at rruffin@miles.edu.







