The Scoop - Friday June 10, 2022

UT Permian Basin (D-II - TX): UT Permian Basin is seeking applicants for two part-time/restricted earnings positions to coach Safety's and the other will be working with the defensive line. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, own recruiting area, travel and game day duties as assigned, video breakdown & data entry, oversee team equipment room, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Interested applicants need to send their resume and cover letter to Defensive Coordinator Jacob Martin at martin_j@utpb.edu



Elmhurst (D-III - IL): Tony Shiffman, who previously coached the offensive line at Lake Forest (D-III - IL) before taking the associate head coach / offensive coordinator job at Greenfield HS (WI) back in January, has accepted the offensive line job at Elmhurst.

Notre Dame: Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees and company beat out Michigan for the grandson of two College Football Hall of Fame Wolverines.

Lafayette (FCS - PA): Lafayette College has an opening for a quality control position (offense). This is a VOLUNTEER position. Job responsibilities will include assisting the coaching staff with film breakdown, game-planning, recruiting, and other duties as assigned. All interested applicants should email their resume and references to football@lafayette.edu.

CoachComm: CoachComm is looking to hire a Western Regional Sales Manager. This is a senior level sales position selling all of CoachComm’s market leading portfolio of game day and practice systems. We are looking for an individual with extensive knowledge of the high school and JUCO coaches in Calif, Wash, Ore, Nevada, Co, and Arizona. Sales experience is a plus but connections with coaches can offset. Must have good credit and driving record. Extensive travel required. Reports to VP Sales. Serious inquiries only. Send to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com.

UW-Eau Claire (D-III): UW-Eau Claire is currently seeking a defensive graduate assistant (LBs or DL). Experience playing and coaching these positions are preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, managing all film operations and student managers for practice and competitions, practice organization, recruiting, student athlete developments, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will pay $1,000 per month and will include on-campus apartment style housing. Interested applicants should send their resume and references to Head Coach, Wesley Beschorner at beschowp@uwec.edu.

Rocky Mountain College (NAIA - MT): Invites applicants for an Assistant Defensive Line Coach. Pay for the position is $1,200 a month with free housing and potentially some free meals. Start date around July 15. Responsibilities include but are not limited to assignments by the AD / Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach. Also included in day-to-day duties will be but not limited to defensive game planning, recruiting, coaching a position group / study hall. A bachelor’s degree is required. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Please email resumes to Defensive Line Coach Javon Washington at Javon.washington@rocky.edu please no phone calls.

XFL: June Jones, Ron Zook, Gregg William, Jim Herrmann, and Bruce Gradkowski lead the list of recognizable names named to XFL coordinator positions.

Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas is currently seeking two positions. Linebackers quality control, along with an Operations/Recruiting intern. These positions are strictly an INTERN position. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits. The QC position will be involved practice and game preparation, playbooks, and recruiting. The Operations position will be responsible for daily recruiting plans, portal management, mailings and the implementation of recruiting strategy. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into the Coaching Profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to ddwhitney2@gmail.com. Please put LBs Quality Control or Operations in the subject line.

Findlay (D-II - OH): Findlay is seeking to hire a restricted earnings coach. The position will be determined based on the skill set of the chosen candidate. Coaching and/or playing experience at the position is preferred. This position should email their resume and references to defensive coordinator Tom Rebholz at rebholz@findlay.edu.

Kean (D-III - NJ): Kean University is looking for an Offensive Football Graduate Assistant. Responsibilities will include, but not limited to: coaching an offensive position (RB, TE, WR, or OL) as an assistant coach, recruiting and all other duties as assigned. Compensation includes: tuition/classes paid for towards Master’s degree/graduate school and a bi-weekly stipend. Must have graduated with an undergraduate degree and a GPA of a minimum 3.25. Must be accepted and enrolled in Kean University Nathan Weiss Graduate College. Those living in Central New Jersey are encouraged to apply. No room or board. Please email a cover letter, resume and reference list to Offensive Coordinator David Galante at galanted@kean.edu. Please no phone calls.

Keystone College (D-III – PA): Keystone College invites applications for a Restricted Earning Assistant Football Coach (Defensive Backs). Responsibilities will include recruiting, coaching and monitoring your own position, development of student-athletes off the field, film breakdown, as well as other administrative duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 10-month, stipend position, which will comply with all NCAA Division III and College rules and regulations. Housing, along with some meals included. No benefits. Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree. Experience coaching or playing at the collegiate level preferred. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and list of references to football@keystone.edu with the subject line “Keystone Football Assistant”. No phone calls please. Screening of applicants will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Keystone College is an EEO/AA employer.

USC: USC is set to lose a key off-field staffer to an NFL front office job.

Chaffey (JC - CA): Chaffey College is looking to hire a wide receiver coach. There is a stipend of $9,500 for the position, no housing, meals or benefits. Applicants with the appropriate Masters degree may have an opportunity for additional income. Responsibilities include recruiting your position and an assigned area, helping with the matriculation process for your position group, position meetings, assisting with special teams, assisting with weekly game planning, film breakdown and data entry (HUDL), and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Coaching experience/collegiate playing experience prefered, but not required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator David Slover at david.slover@chaffey.edu. No phone calls please.

RPI (D-III – NY): Special teams coordinator / defensive line coach Eric Westerfield has stepped down from the program to pursue opportunities outside of football.

Montclair State (D-III - NJ): Montclair State University is searching for a part-time assistant football coach to serve as a position coach. Based on experience, this position could include a coordinator title for special teams, football operations, or video. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, conducting position meetings, film breakdowns, and recruiting an assigned area. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Housing/benefits are not included. A bachelor's degree is required. If interested contact Head Coach Rick Giancola at GiancolaE@montclair.edu.



Mansfield (Sprint - PA): Mansfield University has an immediate need for an offensive line coach. Stipend will be $5000 plus luxury housing. Candidate must have offensive line experience. Interviews will begin immediately, but only for those with the offense of line experience. Please send résumé to jevans@mansfield.edu.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

