The Scoop - Friday June 11, 2021

Chowan University (D-II - NC): Chowan University has a full-time position for a Linebackers or Running Backs Coach. Best position coach will be hired. Bachelors required, masters preferred, a minimum of 3 years of coaching experience at either the high school or collegiate level. Candidates with a certification in strength and conditioning will be given preference. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Mark Hall, Head Coach hallm@chowan.edu.

University of St. Mary (NAIA): The University of Saint Mary is searching for two Graduate Assistant Coaches for the Fall 2021 Semester. This position is a 12-month position working with the Head Coach and Athletic Training Staff to develop strength and conditioning programs for the student-athletes. The GA position will embrace and support the direction and mission of USM and the Athletic Department. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: Assist the strength and conditioning staff in all aspects of the USM strength and conditioning program. Provide individualized programs for assigned teams. Oversee and supervise team training sessions. Maintain fitness center equipment. Supervise USM Fitness Center. Other duties as assigned by Head Strength and Conditioning Coach REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field from an accredited college or university CPR/AED Working toward CSCS or CSCCa Must be accepted to graduate school at USM Preferred: CSCS or CSCCa Certified. To apply, click this link and submit a cover letter and THREE references as supplemental documents.



College Football Playoff: Expanding the playoff to 12-teams is now in the works, and college coaches share their thoughts with FootballScoop.

Chowan University (D-II – NC): Chowan University is currently seeking a graduate assistant football coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, meals, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to Defensive Backs. Experience playing and coaching Defensive Backs preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, practice organization, recruiting, student athlete development, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to: Colin Neely, Defensive Coordinator cjneely@chowan.edu.

Notre Dame: The new 12-team playoff proposal would mean Notre Dame would not be eligible to receive a first-round bye.

New Mexico Military (JC): The head coach of a top-10 program is retiring, sources tell FootballScoop.