The Scoop - Friday June 18, 2021

Wesleyan University (D-III - CT): Wesleyan is currently accepting applications for two intern positions, both on offense (RB/TE) and (WR). Both of the positions will pay $10,000 and will include free Graduate classes and meals during the school year. Successful candidates will coach a position group, organize and run positional meetings, oversee a recruiting area. The start date for the positions will be August 1, 2021. You will need to apply online through the schools application link by July 1. Apply for (RB/TE) or Apply for (WR). No phone calls please.

Mark Mangino: The former Kansas coach that led the Jayhawks to a top 10 finish and Orange Bowl trip says he's open to a return to college football, but he's not exactly sending his resume out.

East Tennessee State (FCS): Logan Marchi, a former ETSU quarterback, is returning to the program as a part of the coaching staff. Marchi spent last season coaching at St. Thomas More School (CT).

Morningside (IA): The Morningside University Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for a Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach position. The hired candidate will have the opportunity to program and coach their own teams and assist with other athletic teams at the NAIA level. This position pays $2,000 per month over a 10-month period with a meal plan included. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion of a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Exercise Science related field, CPR/AED/First Aid certified, and must have obtained either NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification. Responsibilities include, programming and implementing safe training practices for assigned athletic teams, assisting with programming and implementation of other athletic teams, and daily maintenance of the athletic training facilities. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this position is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references in a single PDF file with the subject header, “Morningside S&C Assistant-Full Name,” to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Aaron Jung at junga@morningside.edu.

Chaffey College (JC - CA): Chaffey College is looking to hire multiple offensive assistant positions, we have flexibility to move current offensive coaches for the best fit. There is a modest stipend attached to the position, no housing, meals or benefits. Responsibilities include recruiting your position and an assigned area, helping with the matriculation process for your position group, position meetings, assisting with special teams, assisting with weekly game planning, film breakdown and data entry (HUDL), and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. 1-year coaching experience or collegiate playing experience is preferred but not required. Possibility to coordinate the Special Teams for the right candidate. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Head Coach Robert Hadaway at Robert.hadaway@chaffey.edu and Defensive Coordinator David Slover at david.slover@chaffey.edu. No phone calls please.

Chicago Bears: The Bears are considering leaving Chicago, but their new home wouldn't be far away.

Fitchburg State (D-III - MA): Fitchburg State University is seeking applicants for a Part-Time Assistant Football Coach (DL/LB/WR or RB). This position is paid a stipend and does not include housing or benefits. Graduate school vouchers are available to our assistant coaches, but not for a full-time course load. Please direct any questions to Head Coach Scott Sperone at ssperone@fitchburgstate.edu and apply here.



Virginia State (D-II): Trumaine Watson, the assistant head coach / offensive line coach / recruiting coordinator has accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings through the Bill Walsh Fellowship program, per source.

