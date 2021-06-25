The Scoop - Friday June 25, 2021

San Jose State: Anthony Jones, who spent the 2020 season at San Diego State as recruiting coordinator, has been named director of player personnel for the program.

Ventura College (CC - CA): Ventura is looking for an assistant coach that has skilled position experience on either side of the ball. Looking to hire the best qualified candidate. Preference will be given to local SoCal candidates with housing already in place as this is a stipend only position. You will have your own position responsibilities, work with special teams and recruitment of student athletes. Pay commensurate with experience. No Meals, housing or benefits with this position. If interested, please send resume to smooshagian@vcccd.edu No phone calls please!

NFL: NFL uniforms could start getting real funky here in a couple years.

Georgia: Player development assistant, and former UGA linebacker, Juwan Taylor has a new role with the program as assistant director of player development.

Texas: Sark walks us through building an attack-based pass game. "We're not just running plays to run plays."

Durango HS (CO): Leading the school to their first-ever state title wasn't enough to get this head coach's contract renewed.

Trinity International (NAIA - IL): Trinity International University (IL) has 2 immediate openings for Offensive Restricted Earnings positions working with WR's and RB's. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Trinity International University’s Christian mission. The position will have their own recruiting area and will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position, including position meetings. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, assisting with game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The position includes a $7,500 stipend, housing and some meals. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Head Coach Anthony Franz at AJFranz@tiu.edu with subject line TIU Offensive Restricted Earnings. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Looking for someone to start immediately.

NIL: With a week until a handful of state NIL laws are set to go into effect, the NCAA has finally settled on a strategy -- a big, booming punt.

Western Oregon University (D-II): Western Oregon is accepting applications for VOLUNTEER positions on defense. This will be an unpaid position without benefits. Looking for motivated individuals who want to break into college football. Interested applicants send your cover letter, resume with references to Jason Slowey at sloweyj@wou.edu