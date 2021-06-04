The Scoop - Friday June 4, 2021

Liberty: Keith Stevens has left Austin Peay to become assistant director of scouting at Liberty.

Toledo: Terry Swanson has been named director of player development university of toledo source tells FootballScoop.

Robert Morris University (FCS – PA): Robert Morris University Football is looking to fill one positions on the defensive side of the ball (Assistant Defensive Line Coach OR Assistant Linebackers Coach). Both of these positions will be VOLUNTEER positions on the Robert Morris Football Staff. These positions will work directly with the defensive staff and head coach. Coaches will be responsible for assisting each position group, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the defensive staff. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and references to Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Dave Plungas at plungas@rmu.edu.

LSU: Ed Orgeron has his new offensive line coach. #ItJustMeansMore

McPherson College (NAIA – KS): McPherson College Football program is looking for a Volunteer Assistant Coach for the 2021-2021 school year and season. The candidate would work with defensive staff assisting with the secondary or linebackers. The candidate will be involved in the everyday operations of the football program and assist the Head Coach with all facets of the program. This position is designed for somebody who wants to get into coaching and has the ability to learn and develop as a coach. Applicants must have a Bachelor's Degree and College and/or Professional Playing/Coaching experience. Duties include but are not limited to coaching a position, running meetings, and recruiting an assigned area. Interested applicants apply at this link: https://www.mcpherson.edu/jobs/volunteer-assistant-coach/

Trinity International University (NAIA - IL): Source tells FootballScoop Lamont Butler has resigned his position as head football coach and has taken the defensive line / run game coordinator position at Concordia Chicago. Offensive coordinator Anthony Franz will serve as interim head coach for the 2021 season we are told.

Florida A&M (FCS): FAMU head coach Willie Simmons has a new contract.

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University is seeking two applicants for a WR and DB graduate assistant positions. A minimum GPA of 2.5 and a bachelors degree is required. The position provides two-thirds paid tuition and an $8,000 annual stipend. Housing and food is not included. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send resume and cover letter toJosh.Breske@bhsu.edu.

Benedict College (D-II - SC): Benedict College, D-II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association(SIAC) program in Columbia, SC has an immediate opening for a Wide Receiver Coach. Housing is NOT included. This is a 12 Month position and starts IMMEDIATELY. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: player development, recruiting, on-field coaching, data analytics, scouting, practice preparation and assisting the Head Football coach in all areas of program administration. Coaches with STRONG computer skills (Visio, Adobe Photoshop, Power Point, Spreadsheets, Hudl ) and Social Media Saavy with at least 3 years prior experience coaching WR’s are encouraged to apply. A Bachelor’s degree, background check and valid driver’s license is required. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume and professional references to Benedictfootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please!

Grand View (NAIA – IA): Grand View is looking to fill a graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student-athlete development and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This position will include tuition and a stipend. Qualifications include bachelor’s degree and acceptance into the graduate program. All interested applicants should email jwoodley@grandview.edu anddfulton@grandview.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls please.

Trinity International University (NAIA - IL): Trinity International has an immediate opening for a Defensive Coordinator. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Trinity International University’s Christian mission. The position will have their own recruiting area and will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position and defensive side of the ball. Job responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown and data entry, assisting with special teams, recruiting, running positional meetings, game preparation, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The position includes salary based on experience and benefits. Send a cover letter, resume, your faith journey, and references to Interim Head Coach Anthony Franz ajfranz@tiu.edu with subject line TIU Defensive Coordinator. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Looking for someone to start immediately.

Western New England University (D-III - MA): Western New England University is seeking applicants for an assistant coach. Position is flexible for best candidate (preference to Offensive Line). This will be a stipend only position. The compensation will be relative to experience. Please email your resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Alex Bresner at alex.bresner@wne.edu. No phone calls please.

Susquehanna University (PA): Susquehanna seeks an assistant football coach working with the running backs. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. No housing, but some meals are included. Candidates will be expected to be here 10 months. Interested candidates should apply through the website at https://jobs.susqu.edu/postings/2291. No phone calls.

University of Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): UFTL is looking for 2 more games, October 23rd and Nov 6, 2021. If interested please contact new head coach Chris Chambers at cchambers@uftl.edu

