The Scoop - Friday May 13, 2022

Victor Valley (JC - CA): Victor Valley College is looking to hire 2 Defensive position coaches. Preference will be given to those with experience at either Defensive Line or Defensive Backs. These are both stipend positions with no housing, meals or benefits. There is an opportunity to make more money by teaching classes in Athletics and/or Kinesiology for qualified candidates. Responsibilities include recruiting your position and an assigned area, helping with the matriculation process for your position group, position meetings, assisting with special teams, assisting with weekly game planning, film breakdown and data entry (HUDL), and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Coaching experience/collegiate playing experience preferred, but not required. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Head Coach Artie Allen at artie.allen@vvc.edu. No phone calls please.

Highest Paid 2022: Our series examining the highest-paid coaches in college football rolls on, this time to the running backs.

Iowa: Gary Barta sees the roster churn in college athletics, and believes the solution lies in turning back the clock a year to a rule that used to exist.

Texas: The Longhorn Network will shut down when UT joins the SEC. Its impact should never be forgotten, because we'll be dealing with it for the rest of our lives.

Memphis: The Tigers are set to modernize their stadium with some exciting renovations planned.

