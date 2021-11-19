The Scoop - Friday November 19, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Wittenberg (D-III - OH): Joe Fincham has stepped down after 244 wins in 25 seasons on the job.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): A day after formally being announced as head coach, Nick Davis has announced offensive coordinator Julian Mendez has added the associate head coach title and Wes Coomes will be the team's defensive coordinator. Coomes, a former Braves player, joined the staff heading 2021 as special teams coordinator / defensive backs coach.

Carnegie Mellon (D-III - PA): Rich Lackner’s historic 36-year career at Carnegie Mellon was supposed to have at least one more game, but unfortunately due to positive COVID tests, that game will not happen.

LSU: An update on LSU's coaching search

Games tonight: Five games on tonight. Southern Miss at LA Tech (8pm EST - CBSSN), Memphis at Houston (9pm EST - ESPN2), Arizona at Washington State (9pm EST - PAC-12 Network), Air Force at Nevada (9pm EST - FS1), San Diego State at UNLV - 11:30pm EST - CBSSN).

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL): The University of Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA) is seeking an Offensive Coordinator. Preference will be towards coaches with Offensive Line experience but everyone will be considered. We are seeking someone with experience building/rebranding an offense. We expect this person to be a professional, lead by example and to be coachable. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. For consideration please email resume and references to, Head Coach, Chris Chambers at cchambers@uftl.edu Please put “Offensive Coordinator” in subject Line. No phone calls please.

Towson (FCS - MD): Athletic director Tim Leonard is leaving his post on December 3rd to pursue other opportunities and senior associate director of athletics Dan Crowley will step into the role of interim AD.

Olivet Nazarene (NAIA – IL): Olivet Nazarene University is seeking applicants for 2 graduate assistants…1 Offense and 1 Defense. Candidates must demonstrate exceptional knowledge of strategy, successful recruiting ability, and strong leadership. Photoshop expertise preferred. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and a desire to work within Olivet Nazarene’s Christian mission. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, coaching a position, recruiting, and investing in the academic & spiritual growth of players. Tuition, stipend and subsidized housing available. Olivet Nazarene University is a nationally recognized Christian university located 50 miles south of the Chicago Loop in Illinois. Olivet competes in the NAIA. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required. Email letter of interest, resume, Christian testimony statement, and references to Eric Hehman at edhehman@olivet.edu. Candidates will not be reviewed until ALL materials are submitted. No phone calls please.

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Heading into the final stretch of the season, the race is tight among the only staff brave enough to pick all the toughest games of the weekend.

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL): The University of Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA) is seeking multiple Student and Graduate Assistants. Preference will be towards students who are looking to get into collegiate coaching but everyone will be considered. We are seeking people that are punctual, self-motivated and coachable. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. For consideration please send resume and references to, Defensive Coordinator, Coach Byarse at rbyarse@uftl.edu Please put “Student/Grad Assistant” in subject line. No phone calls, please.

St. Thomas (NAIA - FL): St. Thomas University, located in Miami has open dates September 10, 17, 24 for the 2022 season. Open to home and home for 2023, willing to help with some costs for travel. If interested, please contact Head Coach/Athletic Director at wrychel@stu.edu.

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL): The University of Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA) is seeking Volunteer Coaches. Preference will be towards local coaches with high school experience but everyone will be considered. We are seeking people with equipment management experience, video film/editing experience, and community relations. We expect these people to be a professional and coachable. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. For consideration please send resume and references to Head Coach Chris Chambers at cchambers@uftl.edu and Defensive Coordinator Coach Byarse at rbyarse@uftl.edu. Please put “Volunteer” in subject line. No phone calls, please.

Adrian (D-III - MI): Adrian College is seeking candidates for a Restricted Earnings position working on the defensive side of the ball. Position includes a $10,000 stipend, free housing, meals, and some benefits. Interested candidates should send a resume and 3 references to jdeere@adrian.edu. Please no phone calls.

Central Washington University (D-II): CWU is looking to fill open dates in 2022 on week 1 and week 2, 2022 with possible home/away agreements for 2023. Any interested DII or FCS programs can contact Head Coach Chris Fisk at chrchris.fisk@cwu.edu.



Mel Tucker: In his first public comments on Michigan State's monster contract extension chatter, Mel Tucker explains "It was never my intention to come here and just pass through."

UMass: The Minutemen have a familiar face and accomplished Power 5 coordinator in their sights as a top candidate, per report.

Texas Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop Joey McGuire is seeking to hire one of the best young defensive coordinators in the country.

Idaho (FCS): Paul Petrino will not return to lead the Vandals.

Nuggets: Ohio State confronts its green-and-white demons, Wake Forest can end Clemson's run of ACC titles, and 11 other teams that can win their ways into conference title games. Here's your #Nuggets for this week.

Clark Atlanta (D-II - GA): A new head coach will lead Clark Atlanta in 2022.

NCAA: College football will test coach-to-player communication in the historic Bayou Classic match up between Grambling and Southern.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.



Thursday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.