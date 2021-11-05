The Scoop - Friday November 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dave Clawson: Not long ago, Wake Forest was one of the toughest jobs in college football. But now, Dave Clawson and his staff have built a successful program thanks to embracing being different in a variety of ways, including their focus on development while a lot of programs are racing to sign four and five-star recruits.

Games tonight: Three games on tonight starting with Princeton at Dartmouth (6pm EST on ESPNU), then Virginia Tech at Boston College (7:30pm EST on ESPN2) and finally Utah at Stanford (10:30pm EST on FS1).

Tennessee: The Vols announced yesterday they will not self-impose a bowl ban for violations under Jeremy Pruitt's watch.

QwikGem: Meet Jourdin Crawford, a 280 pound defensive tackle who is explosive and powerful. Oh, did we mention he's just a freshman?

Texas Tech: Two Big 12 assistants will interview this week, per a report. Details here.

James Madison: The Dukes are preparing for a big move to FBS, but their current league is telling them to tell all their athletes of team sports to pay a steep price to leave the conference.

Akron: The Zips parted ways with head coach Tom Arth most of the way through his third season yesterday. Here's our story on the 8th head coaching move of the season.

Nuggets: A look at this weekend's action, including Hugh Freeze's return to Oxford, LSU then and now, and a swing game in College Station.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.