October 1, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Friday October 1, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

SidelinePower2021

USC: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn responds to the rumors that USC has been in touch regarding their head coaching job.

Alcorn State (FCS - MS): Sources shared with FootballScoop yesterday evening that Alcorn State was taking steps to part ways with director of athletics Derek Horne. Shortly after sharing that, Horne announced his decision to step down. More on the situation here.

Florida State: A deep dive into Florida State: How did they get into this hole, and how do they get out? 

Conference realignment: An update on where things stand with change on the horizon

Games on Tonight: Handful of games on tonight including; Houston at Tulsa (7:30 - ESPN), Iowa at Maryland (8pm - FS1), BYU at Utah State (9pm - CBS), and Dartmouth at Penn (7pm - ESPNU)

#Nuggets: Lane Kiffin has cycled through more identities than Madonna in the two decades we've known him. Saturday presents an opportunity for this former pariah/play-calling whiz kid to reach his final form: feared head coach.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 30, 2021

18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Sep 29, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

The Scoop - Tuesday September 28, 2021

Sep 28, 2021
AstroTurf3

The Scoop - Monday September 27, 2021

Sep 27, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 10.37.51 AM

The Scoop - Sunday September 26, 2021

Sep 26, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Saturday September 25, 2021

Sep 25, 2021
SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

Sep 24, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

Sep 23, 2021