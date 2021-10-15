October 15, 2021
The Scoop - Friday October 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Head Coaching Salaries: USA Today has updated its database of FBS head coaching salaries.

David Beaty: The ex-Kansas head coach held a press conference Thursday to announce he has been cleared of any wrongdoing and is 100 percent free to begin coaching again.

Tychy Falcons (Poland): An established Polish program with championship expectations invites applications for a Defensive Coordinator/LB or DB coach. The ideal candidate will be a positive and high-energy individual with college/professional coaching experience who will thrive in the uniquely fun and challenging world of coaching in Europe. The team is located in the city of Tychy, within the modernized and beautiful region around Katowice. Duties include: Providing excellent coaching to either Linebackers or Defensive Backs, operating within an existing defensive scheme (with room for creativity and flexibility), breaking down film, creating scouting reports, drawing scout cards, developing defensive gameplans, running meetings, grading video, providing coaching feedback, making defensive calls, managing defensive depth/personnel rotation, mentoring coaches, professional player evaluation, being involved with recruiting/marketing/community events, and assisting the head coach with special teams. Benefits include monthly salary from January through June, round trip flights, furnished housing + utilities, health insurance, phone plan, and local transportation. To apply, please send your résumé to A.Stevens@Tychy-Falcons.com.

#Nuggets: The Lane Train tracks go full circle, the biggest game of Steve Sarkisian's head coaching career, and everything else on the line this weekend.

Minnesota Vikings: Reflecting on a tragic shooting just minutes away from their home stadium, veteran assistant Andre Patterson shares a message of hope and navigating adversity and life that shines bright.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

