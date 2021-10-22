The Scoop - Friday October 22, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

University of Jamestown (NAIA - ND): The University of Jamestown is seeking applicants for an offensive and defensive graduate assistant coaching position. The best candidate regardless of position will be hired. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach. Positions includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master of Arts in Leadership Program (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. Admission to the University of Jamestown Graduate School. Position must by January 10, 2022. Semester graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants need to send cover letter and resume to Brian Mistro at brian.mistro@uj.edu. No phone calls please.

Erie CC (JC - NY): Defensive coordinator Ronald Johnson's contract is not being renewed, per source.

Mike Gundy: The Oklahoma State head coach has seen college football evolve a ton the last few years, and now believes that the next evolution is that college pass rushers are better than they've ever been before.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jon Gruden may be out as the Raiders coach, but he's not taking his ouster lying down, noting that "the truth will come out."

