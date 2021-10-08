October 8, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Friday October 8, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sideline Power 10-1-21

Jackson State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Deion is making a change on his offensive staff.

Bizarro Bowl: A preview of UConn-UMass, where both teams look to end double-digit losing streaks.

Brandon Staley: Your run game is important, but Staley explains why it's not for the reason you probably think.

Mack Brown: Step inside the new office of Mack Brown at UNC.

#Nuggets: The Big Ten prepares for its biggest game not involving Michigan or Ohio State in 50 years, the stat that will decide Red River, and the stakes for two dozen other games this weekend.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 10.37.51 AM

The Scoop - Thursday October 7, 2021

18 hours ago
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Wednesday October 6, 2021

Oct 6, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

The Scoop - Tuesday October 5, 2021

Oct 5, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

The Scoop - Monday October 4, 2021

Oct 4, 2021
FootballScoop_QwikCut_October_300x250

The Scoop - Sunday October 3, 2021

Oct 3, 2021
SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday October 1, 2021

Oct 1, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Sep 29, 2021