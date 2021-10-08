The Scoop - Friday October 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jackson State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Deion is making a change on his offensive staff.

Bizarro Bowl: A preview of UConn-UMass, where both teams look to end double-digit losing streaks.

Brandon Staley: Your run game is important, but Staley explains why it's not for the reason you probably think.

Mack Brown: Step inside the new office of Mack Brown at UNC.

#Nuggets: The Big Ten prepares for its biggest game not involving Michigan or Ohio State in 50 years, the stat that will decide Red River, and the stakes for two dozen other games this weekend.