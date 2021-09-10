September 10, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Friday September 10, 2021

Author:
SidelinePower2021

Grambling State (FCS): Chris Riverso has joined the staff as recruiting coordinator / director of football operations. Riverso most recently served as a recruiting analyst for 247, and previously had roles in operations, recruiting or coaching at Syracuse, Miami, and FIU. 

Kevin Kelley: All that time you spend on blocking and tackling is a waste of time, Kevin Kelley believes. 

UConn: We go in depth on UConn's search for their next head coach.

Maryland: Maryland football is rising … and their social is bringing - or dragging - everyone along

Nick Saban: One leader has the ability change the trajectory of your entire program. During a recent presser, Nick Saban explained who that was for Alabama, and how he came out of an absolutely stacked 2008 signing class.

Deion Sanders: After the FAMU win on Sunday, Deion wanted to talk about why more SWAC teams don't put their players' names on the back of their jerseys.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

640x300_QwikCut

The Scoop - Wednesday September 8, 2021

CoachComm Ad 9:7:21

The Scoop - Tuesday September 7, 2021

AstroTurf3

The Scoop - Monday September 6, 2021

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Sunday September 5, 2021

800x300_QwikCut

The Scoop - Saturday September 4, 2021

SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday September 3, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021