The Scoop - Friday September 10, 2021

Grambling State (FCS): Chris Riverso has joined the staff as recruiting coordinator / director of football operations. Riverso most recently served as a recruiting analyst for 247, and previously had roles in operations, recruiting or coaching at Syracuse, Miami, and FIU.

Kevin Kelley: All that time you spend on blocking and tackling is a waste of time, Kevin Kelley believes.

UConn: We go in depth on UConn's search for their next head coach.

Maryland: Maryland football is rising … and their social is bringing - or dragging - everyone along

Nick Saban: One leader has the ability change the trajectory of your entire program. During a recent presser, Nick Saban explained who that was for Alabama, and how he came out of an absolutely stacked 2008 signing class.

Deion Sanders: After the FAMU win on Sunday, Deion wanted to talk about why more SWAC teams don't put their players' names on the back of their jerseys.