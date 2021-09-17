The Scoop - Friday September 17, 2021

USC: Eric Bieniemy is the latest coach to chime in on the USC opening.

Payday Games: "All money ain't good money," says Coach Prime.



Gary Patterson: Gary said it out loud. Yeah, he went there. "There is no wrong anymore" when it comes to paying players.

High school: A high school player came to tell his coach he wanted to quit. Have a listen to how his coach responded. Good stuff.

Alcorn State (FCS - MS): Without a full-time athletic trainer, the Braves are finding a path to play (and they have a big one this weekend).

Navy: On the latest FootballScoop podcast we discuss the Navy debacle.

James Franklin: He could shoot down the USC rumors definitively, but has opted for a different approach. Here, Franklin explains why.

SEC: Someone took a stab at the jobs that SEC head coaches would have outside of coaching based on their headshot, and some of the guesses are hilariously spot on.