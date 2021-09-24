September 24, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

Author:
SidelinePower2021

FootballScoop podcast: Like, subscribe, rate & review us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and more. 

Offensive Trend: Marcus Satterfield explains the latest strategic offensive trend designed to make defenses uncomfortable, "huddle breaks."

New program: Outside Philly, a new D-III football dream is unfolding at Eastern University

Mike Gundy: Asked about why athletes seem to get injured more often than they used to, Mike Gundy started talking about the fat content in the milk his grandparents drank.

#Nuggets: Your full weekend preview, including stakes on all the big games plus Nuggets on Ohio State, Florida State, Texas and Sonny Dykes's Hostile Horses.

QwikGem: Lincoln HS (San Diego, CA) quarterback Jalen Daniels....has a cannon; but no FBS offers (yet). You want to see this.

Rush Propst: Rush has been hospitalized, fighting both Covid and pneumonia. Please keep Rush in your prayers.

SEC: In the wake of this summer's landmark Supreme Court ruling ripping the NCAA to shreds, the SEC has freed each school to boost its salary cap.

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Here's how we see this weekend's games shaking out.

2021-22 Head Coaching Changes: Keep track of all the head coaching movement from NFL to NAIA via our annual Head Coaching Changes tracker page via this link.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

16 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

Sep 22, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

The Scoop - Tuesday September 21, 2021

Sep 21, 2021
AstroTurf3

The Scoop - Monday September 20, 2021

Sep 20, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Saturday September 18, 2021

Sep 18, 2021
SidelinePower2021

The Scoop - Friday September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

The Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Sep 16, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

The Scoop - Wednesday September 15, 2021

Sep 15, 2021