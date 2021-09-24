The Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

FootballScoop podcast: Like, subscribe, rate & review us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and more.

Offensive Trend: Marcus Satterfield explains the latest strategic offensive trend designed to make defenses uncomfortable, "huddle breaks."

New program: Outside Philly, a new D-III football dream is unfolding at Eastern University

Mike Gundy: Asked about why athletes seem to get injured more often than they used to, Mike Gundy started talking about the fat content in the milk his grandparents drank.

#Nuggets: Your full weekend preview, including stakes on all the big games plus Nuggets on Ohio State, Florida State, Texas and Sonny Dykes's Hostile Horses.

QwikGem: Lincoln HS (San Diego, CA) quarterback Jalen Daniels....has a cannon; but no FBS offers (yet). You want to see this.

Rush Propst: Rush has been hospitalized, fighting both Covid and pneumonia. Please keep Rush in your prayers.

SEC: In the wake of this summer's landmark Supreme Court ruling ripping the NCAA to shreds, the SEC has freed each school to boost its salary cap.

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Here's how we see this weekend's games shaking out.

2021-22 Head Coaching Changes: Keep track of all the head coaching movement from NFL to NAIA via our annual Head Coaching Changes tracker page via this link.