September 3, 2021
The Scoop - Friday September 3, 2021

Please keep the family of Texas College defensive/recruiting coordinator Noel Scarlett in your thoughts and prayers. Scarlett passed away last night. The 47-year-old played five seasons of professional football and was the father of Texas A&M commit Jadon Scarlett.

Coaching lesson of the week: Brought to you the hard way by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, when you go on the road, don't put your team up in a casino.

#Nuggets: Nuggets is back, previewing the biggest, tastiest opening weekend in college football history -- literally and figuratively.

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Kickoff Week

Big 12: The Big 12 is reportedly interested in living up to its name once again.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan has inked Chris Creighton to an extension on the eve of his eighth season in Ypsilanti

