The Scoop - Monday April 18, 2022

Former Lehigh head coach Andy Coen passed away over the weekend. Please join us in praying for his family.

Please join us in adding the family and friends of longtime Falcons scout and assistant coach Bob Harrison to your prayers. Harrison passed away this past Friday.

Presentation (NAIA - SD): Presentation College has reopened the search for restricted earnings/stipend coaching positions on the offensive side (skill positions). Full position coaching duties under the direction of the coordinator and head coach. These positions also include full responsibility for your own recruiting area and various other program needs. Housing available if needed. Email resumes to HC Steve Heimann at steve.heimann@presentation.edu.

Sam Houston State (FCS - TX): Offensive quality control coach Mike Singletary has left the staff to become the offensive line coach at College Station HS (TX).

Waynesburg (D-III - PA): Waynesburg is accepting applications for a Restricted Earnings Position (Defense). This position includes a Competitive Salary, as well as an opportunity to coach your own position group. We are looking for motivated, veteran coaches, who can manage a recruiting territory and breakdown film (HUDL). Interested candidates should send a letter of interest, resume and references to head coach Dr. Cornelius Coleman at cornelius.coleman@waynesburg.edu.

Las Vegas Raiders: Keith Kidd is the new director of scout development for the Raiders. Kidd previously worked in scouting departments with the Cardinals, Browns, Broncos and Patriots also previously served as director of player personnel at Eastern Kentucky (FCS).

Averett (D-III - VA): Averett University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Football Graduate Assistant Coach on Offense with preference given to skill positions. The assistant will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references, c/o Coach Henry, IN ONE DOCUMENT to fbgacoachsearch@averett.edu.

Old Dominion: Head coach Ricky Rahne and the program have reportedly agreed to a contract extension. Details here.

USFL: Due to some inclement weather yesterday, we have some spring Monday night action tonight when the Tampa Bay Bandits, led by veteran NFL offensive coordinator and former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers, led by veteran NFL running backs coach Kirby Wilson - who will be making his head coaching debut. Catch the Bandits vs. Maulers at 7pm EST tonight on FS1.

Curry College (D-III - MA): Endicott College offensive coordinator Todd Parsons has been named head coach at Curry College. In addition to his time at Endicott, Parsons has also coached at Bentley, Brown, Assumption and Salve Regina.

Peru State (NAIA - NE): Peru State is looking to hire both offensive and defensive coordinators. More details and how to apply can be found here (defense) and here (offense).

USC: USC dropped a hype video for the Lincoln Riley era. The Trojans are leaning into their national championship expectations.

UCF: UCF went all-in on NIL for its spring game.

Josh Gattis: Watch representatives of the Broyles Award crash this Josh Gattis interview at Miami to surprise him with the award.

