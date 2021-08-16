The Scoop - Monday August 16, 2021

Former New York Jets head coach Joe Walton passed over the weekend. During his career, Coach Walton coached for the Giants and Redskins before joining the Jets' organization as offensive coordinator. He would go on to serve as head coach of the Jets for seven seasons. He later served as head coach at Robert Morris University for 20 seasons. Please join us in praying for the Walton family.

Tennessee State (FCS): Tom Heffelfinger has joined Eddie George's staff.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops shares why NIL is a "major concern" among coaches for locker room and team chemistry.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff (FCS): Arkansas Pine-Bluff has made a few new additions to the staff. Former Georgia State corners coach AAiron Savage is the new safeties coach, former Grambling (FCS) offensive coordinator Kendrick Nord is the new quarterbacks coach, and former Walsh (D-II - OH) receivers coach Spencer Treadwell is the new tight ends coach. Also, D’Gary Wallace is the new defensive graduate assistant and Bradley Burrell is the new offensive grad assistant.

Newberry (D-II - SC): Preston Pace, who previously served as an offensive graduate assistant at USF, has joined the program as tight ends coach.

