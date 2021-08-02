The Scoop - Monday August 2, 2021

Husson (D-III - ME): Husson is looking for a Part-Time Assistant Coach for the 2021 season. This is a part-time position that includes a stipend only, no housing or benefits. The position includes the opportunity to coach your own position group and be involved in recruiting. The ideal candidate will have played college football and will have the opportunity to work in the local area. All interested candidates can email Head Coach clarkna@husson.edu immediately.

Central Missouri (D-II): University of Central Missouri is currently seeking an Offensive Graduate Assistant. This position will be responsible for coaching the Running Backs or Tight Ends, based on experience and qualifications. The position includes a stipend, tuition assistance for graduate school and a meal plan. Coaching responsibilities will include; but not limited to, film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student-athlete development and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach or Coordinators. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree required and acceptance into graduate program. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Must be able to start immediately. Interested applicants should email a resume and references to Lucas Lueders at Lueders@ucmo.edu. No phone calls please.

Michigan Tech (D-II): Michigan Tech is looking for an Offensive Assistant Football Coach. This position does not include benefits. This person will work on the offensive side of the ball with wide receivers or tight ends. They will assist with positional work, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Associate Head Coach and Head Coach. E-mail cover letter and resume to Associate Head Coach Dan Mettlach djmettla@mtu.edu.

Stonehill (D-II - MA): Stonehill College seeks applicants for the position of assistant football coach for offense. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing/coaching on the offensive side of the ball, preferably wide receivers. Candidates will be responsible for coaching a position group, recruiting a geographical area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Compensation includes a stipend salary of $15,000 over 10 months and an on-campus meal plan. No housing or health benefits are included. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Offensive Coordinator Tyler Moody tmoody@stonehill.edu.

NCAA: The NCAA has called a special convention to prepare for some dramatic changes to their constitution.

North Dakota State College of Science (JC - ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for an Assistant Coach. The responsibilities include coaching an Offensive position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. This a 10-month position, a $6000+ stipend, an on-campus Apartment and Meal plan. Applicants must be able to arrive by August 8 th , but preferably sooner. There are job opportunities within the Athletic department and/or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson is looking to hire an assistant coach. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the head coach in recruiting, coaching an assigned position group. Qualifications: The successful candidate will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (required). Must meet university lifestyle expectations. Benefits: Housing provided, along with a stipend $10K over 10 months. Not eligible for benefits. Position Available: Immediately. Please submit resume and cover letter to srock@anderson.edu no phone calls please.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): AB is looking to fill four positions immediately. Looking for Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Defensive Line and Corner Back coaches. These are 10-month positions that pay $16,000, and meals; there is NO, housing but you will have the option to purchase benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with offense / defense / special teams, strength and conditioning, recruiting coordinator, social media coordinator, graphic design, football operations, video breakdown, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on and off-campus recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly organized, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Visio and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email football@ab.edu. No phone calls please.



Lawrence Tech (NAIA - MI): Lawrence Tech University is looking to hire a defensive graduate assistant – preferably Defensive Backs or Linebackers. Please send your resume and references to Twilson2@ltu.edu. Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to, coaching a position, recruiting, and assisting in all things related to defense and the overall football program. You MUST be able to get into graduate school and have a 3.0 or higher in undergrad at your previous university. Housing, meals, stipend, and graduate school tuition assistance, are all provided with this position.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): The program has filled their open positions and all spots on staff are now filled. Thanks for the overwhelming interest.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are adding a former FBS head coach and MAC defensive coordinator to the staff.

Fort Lewis College (D-II - CO): Fort Lewis College has an IMMEDIATE opening for a part-time coaching position (DBs). Playing or coaching experience on the collegiate level is required. Responsibilities will include: on field coaching, practice and game preparation, on road recruiting, academic support, and other duties as assigned by Head Football coach and Athletic Director. Compensation Salary for this position is $10,000 for the Fall 2021 Football Season (August to January). Application Process A complete application packet includes: Cover letter addressing interest and qualifications for position include details regarding how your personal and professional experiences allow you to encourage a learning environment grounded in equity and inclusion. “How do you envision contributing to Fort Lewis College’s commitment to equity and inclusion?” Resume Names and contact information for three current, professional references Submit materials as one PDF file via email to: Coach-search@fortlewis.edu. Application materials received by August 15, 2021, will receive full consideration. Position will remain open until filled. The successful candidate will be required to submit original, official college transcripts, and pass a background check.

Lawrence Tech (NAIA - MI): Lawrence Tech University (NAIA): Lawrence Tech University is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant. Please send your resume and references to kbeckham@ltu.edu. Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to, coaching a position, recruiting, and assisting in all things related to offense and the overall football program. You MUST be able to get into graduate school and have a 3.0 or higher in undergrad at your previous university. Housing, meals, stipend, and graduate school tuition assistance, are all provided with this position.