The Scoop - Monday August 23, 2021

Sad news to share as former Memphis linebacker Danton Barto has died from Covid. Barto played five seasons in the CFL and AFL and then was selected Coach of the Year when his Memphis Xplorers won the AFL2 championship. Barto would go on to serve as a scout for the Los Angeles Rams and would work for the NFLPA Collegiate All Star game. Please keep the Barto family in your prayers.

USF: University of South Florida Football is looking to hire a Football Recruiting Graphic Designer. Reporting directly to the Director of Football Creative Services, this position will act as lead designer for all projects associated with South Florida Recruiting. Responsible for designing mailers and public-facing social media graphics. Produce weekly personalized recruiting graphic content for prospective student-athletes. Setup and execute photo shoots for prospective student-athletes for official and unofficial visits. Edit pictures from photo shoots and categorize them to be distributed to prospective student-athletes according to NCAA rules. Assist the Director of Football Creative Services with the development and implementation of social media strategies across all platforms. Organize and maintain a creative asset database that meets the standards set forth by the USF Athletics Brand Guide. Interested candidates can apply at this link.

Western Carolina: Heartbreaking story to share, as offensive line coach John Peacock has passed due to complications from COVID.

Nick Saban: Nick Saban out here spitting truth in midseason form already.

North Carolina Central (FCS): Per source, Evan Harrington has joined the staff as tight ends Coach. Harrington spent the last three seasons with the Washington football team as their assistant director of player engagement.

Minnesota: The Gophers have some new all black alternates to wear when Ohio State comes to town...