The Scoop - Monday August 30, 2020

ESPN: A possibly fake high school duped their way into playing a nationally televised game on ESPN Sunday...just mere days out from playing a game Friday.

Texas Wesleyan (NAIA): Texas Wesleyan has finalized their football coaching staff for 2021 including hiring former Benedictine offensive coordinator Fran Johnson (NAIA - KS) to same role, Andy Townsend (OL), and Reynald Jeanmarie (RBs) while Tony McLain will rejoin the staff as defensive line coach. Also, Ryan Glover has transitioned to coach wide receivers while also adding the title of Recruiting Coordinator.

Trent Dilfer: The former NFL quarterback and current head coach at a Tennessee high school had a sideline moment that went viral over the weekend, and he has since released a statement taking responsibility for his actions.

Kent State: Recruiting Assistant Ephi Levy has left Florida State for Director of Player Personnel position at Kent State.

LSU: A former Texas and UNC staffer is joining Ed Orgeron's staff in Baton Rouge in an analyst role, per source.

Florida State: The Seminoles are looking to hire a recruiting assistant. Position will be involved with prospect evaluation, transfer portal, on-campus recruiting, daily recruiting office tasks, and should be familiar and proficient with softwares including XOS/Catapult, Excel, Google Docs., and Recruiting Databases.Please send all resumes of interested candidates directly to Chuck Cantor at Ccantor@fsu.edu. No phone calls please.

Tennessee: More than 50 Vols players have entered into an exclusive NIL agreement.

Miami: Per source, ASA Miami (JC - FL) receivers Coach Jourdyn Thompson has left the staff and accepted a recruiting / personnel position with The University of Miami.

Minnesota-Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking a Director of Football Operations. Operations in Athletics experience preferred. This is a non-coaching intern position. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Garth Heikkinen at gheikk@d.umn.edu . Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

Bates (D-III - ME): Per source, Otha Yarborough has accepted the linebackers job. Yarborough is a former Georgia State University student-assistant the former quarterbacks coach at Clark Atlanta (D-II - GA).